Veracity Industrial Networks and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Announce Partnership

Veracity and SEL create operational technology SDN solution for network visibility, dependabilty and resiliencly



/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracity Industrial Networks, an award-winning developer of industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks (OT), today announced a global partnership agreement with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL).

“Starting with the Department of Energy’s Chess Master project, Schweitzer and Veracity have been jointly developing solutions for OT networks,” said Paul Myer, Veracity CEO. “Together we have the solution ICS owners need to easily setup, secure, and monitor their networks.”

The Department of Energy’s Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) R&D program is designed to bring together Energy Sector end users and ICS vendors, as well as the National Laboratories and academia to “design, install, operate, and maintain resilient energy delivery systems that survive a cyber incident while sustaining critical functions.”

Veracity’s Cerebellum software runs in combination with Schweitzer’s SEL-5056 Software-Defined Network Flow Controller, providing Cerebellum’s intuitive user interface for the configuration and management of the SEL-2740S, SEL’s OT SDN switch.

“Our partnership with Veracity is an important strategic direction for Schweitzer,” said Dave Whitehead, SEL COO and member of Veracity’s board of directors. “The enhanced capabilities of the Cerebellum platform will allow customers to quickly setup, secure, and manage their OT-SDN networks, using a graphical user interface, without extensive networking expertise. The Cerebellum integration delivers on SEL’s goal to build a robust ecosystem of partners to provide our customers with security and reliability applications that leverage the SEL-5056 SDN flow-controller platform for full network visibility and management.”

About Veracity Industrial Networks

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is an award-winning, secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN® network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system’s design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io or follow us on Twitter @veracityio.

About Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

SEL invents, designs and builds electronic products and systems that protect, monitor, and control power system around the world. A 100 percent employee-owned company headquartered in Pullman, Washington, SEL has manufactured products in the United States since 1984 and now serves customers worldwide. The company’s mission is to make electric power safer, more reliable and more economical.

