Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Markets, 2013-2018 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific DAS market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 13% by 2023, owing to increasing construction of high-rise residential buildings and commercial spaces, such as malls and business parks.



Rising number of government initiatives, including Smart Nation Singapore and Smart Cities Mission India coupled with growing volume of 4G enabled smartphones, rising popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & enterprise mobility are some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the region's DAS market.



Rising capital inflow in development of Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is also expected to aid growth in Asia-Pacific DAS market during forecast period.



Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in Asia-Pacific

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Distributed Antenna System (DAS)distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System market is controlled by these major players, namely



CommScope Asia (Suzhou) Technologies Co., Ltd.

Corning China

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

SOLiD Inc.

ATC Tower Company of India Private Limited

Dali Wireless (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor Vs. Outdoor)

4.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

4.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

4.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

4.2.5. By Country

4.3. China Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.4. Japan Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.5. South Korea Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.6. India Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.7. Australia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.2. Company Profiles



8. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvtp9s/asiapacific?w=12



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.