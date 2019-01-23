Going to Atlanta for the Big Game?

What to Expect at the Airport, in Hotels and on the Ground

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Record airport crowds, inflated but comparatively low hotel rates, and busy chauffeur services will greet travelers in Atlanta for the Big Game, according to Blacklane.



Going to the Big Game? Here's what you can expect at the airport, in hotels and on the ground





The global chauffeur and airport concierge service published findings based on Minneapolis travelers’ experiences last year and Atlanta booking trends. The infographic shows that:

The peak travel day is Monday after the Big Game. Last year, Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) screened about double the number of people who typically travel on Mondays. The day was also Blacklane’s busiest, by far, in Minneapolis in February.

Atlanta hotel rates will nearly triple the city’s average rate for early February. But, they are the lowest Big Game rates since 2011 in Dallas.

Chauffeured SUV rides and hourly reservations will be in especially high demand. In Minneapolis, Big Game weekend rides for both exceeded their totals for the rest of the month.

Travelers booked chauffeured rides last year with 50% more lead time, based on the median lead time last Big Game weekend compared with the rest of the month.

“The Big Game brings massive travel benefits to the host city and unique stresses for travelers. Many of those who will touch down in Atlanta, especially fans from Los Angeles and New England, just started looking for flights, hotels and airport transfers,” said Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane. “Our chauffeur and airport concierge partners are ready for Big Game weekend at the airport, at the stadium and around the city.”

Globally, Blacklane serves more than 300 cities and 60 countries with chauffeured rides. Blacklane PASS, its airport concierge service, reaches more than 500 airports worldwide. All Blacklane services give guests:

Top quality worldwide at rates well below legacy providers’ prices.

Technology that makes premium travel services available and affordable for a broader market of travelers.

All-inclusive rates – comprising all base fares, taxes, tolls and fees – guaranteed at the time of booking.

Full duty of care.

Commercially licensed English-speaking chauffeurs or concierges.

Meet-and-greet, including luggage assistance.

Real-time flight tracking and adjustment of pickup times according to actual arrival times.

Chauffeur and concierge contact information.

24/7 multi-lingual customer service.

About Blacklane (blacklane.com)

Blacklane is the global premium mobility service. We take stress out of travel across more than more than 500 airports, 300 cities and 60 countries. We guarantee high-quality chauffeur and airport concierge services at fair, fixed and all-inclusive rates. Book Blacklane on our website or mobile apps or via distribution and channel partners.

Blacklane Press Contact

Adam Parken, Director of Communications & Public Relations

Office: +49 30 2016 3016

Mobile: +49 159 0414 6420 and +1 919 277 8551

adam.parken@blacklane.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2030a8ac-3a7b-42fb-8138-39ee153a5c01



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.