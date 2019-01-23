Imagin Medical to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the development and commercialization of advanced medical imaging technologies, announced today management will present an update on the Company’s business at NobleConXV, Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website at www.imaginmedical.com in the ‘Investors’ section, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin is developing powerful new imaging solutions for the detection and visualization of cancer. The Company believes its technology will radically improve physicians’ ability to detect cancer with minimally invasive endoscopes, improving their ability to visualize, identify and remove cancerous cells. Imagin’s initial target market is bladder cancer, the sixth most common cancer in the U.S., and the costliest cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Imagin’s advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in the corporate presentation referenced in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

Email: jhutchens@imaginmedical.com

