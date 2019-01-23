OSS Receives $1.13 Million Initial Purchase Order for a Mobile Government GPUltima Computing System

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance computing, has received a $1.13 million initial purchase order from an applied science and IT company for a government mobile shelter application.



This purchase order is the first major win for the company’s rack-mounted GPUltima computing system . The integrated rack-mounted system can accommodate up to 14.3 petaflops of computational clusters with up to eight nodes, with each node containing up to 16 accelerators, dual-socket servers, uninterruptable power supplies, and NVMe storage with archiving capability.

The order includes on-site installation, configuration and value-added support services, and the company expects to ship it in the second quarter of 2019.

“Since 2014, we have been working in partnership with this valued customer, supporting U.S. Army mobile systems with our EB2400 PCIe ExpressBox,” said Steve Cooper, OSS president and CEO. “With this order, we are providing an upgraded system for ‘AI-on-the-fly,’ where previously unheard-of amounts of storage and computational power can be deployed close to where the underlying data is being collected. The customer selected us for our system’s ease of access, serviceability and expandability, which altogether give them an extra edge to go beyond the competition.”

OSS will provide the GPUltima systems as an integrated solution for radio frequency data acquisition, recording, playback, processing, spectrum signal analysis and archiving. They will be housed in highly ruggedized containers, with racks designed to absorb jolts and shocks.

The rack will be designed to hold a wide range of OSS products, such as 3U Compute Accelerators with NVIDIA Tesla GPUs ( CA16010 ) and FPGAs ( 3US ), flash storage appliances that deliver unparalleled performance ( SB1000 ), and 2U Expansion Optimized Servers ( EOS ). They can also include the company’s PCIe x16 solutions ( EB3600 ) and partner products, and support certain commercial equipment via customized plug-and-play applications.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company’s innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the acquisition of a sizable purchase order and the ability of OSS to perform under said purchase order and about the anticipated features and performance of our GPUltima computing system, expansion system and flash array products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation, risks associated with meeting and maintaining ISO certification standards, maintaining performance standards, continuing to fill purchase orders, impacts, costs and other features in our product lines and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

