Daxor Corporation Appoints Guido Manzo, Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement today announces the appointment of Guido Manzo as Vice President of Sales.



"Guido joins Daxor with 35 years of experience in medical sales and marketing focused on central lab and point-of-care testing. His proven track record makes him an excellent addition to the Daxor team to lead our sales organization and drive execution of our commercialization strategy for the BVA-100®,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation.

Before joining Daxor, Guido has held several senior leadership roles and has managed direct sales organizations, distributors, and sales managers worldwide with major international IVD medical device companies including Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, International Technidyne Corporation and Abbott Point of Care. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy after which he served 6-1/2 years as a commissioned line officer in the Navy.

“Given the outstanding clinical utility of the BVA-100 platform in conjunction with recent peer-reviewed studies showing that the BVA-100 reduces heart failure readmissions by 56% and mortality by over 82%, the timing is perfect for clinicians to embrace this technology. The BVA-100 offers the opportunity to improve patient care and maximize key performance metrics and economics for hospital systems for heart failure, ICU care, and other medical and surgical conditions. I look forward to supporting the entire Daxor team in developing and growing the business, “said Guido Manzo.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the only clinically available, rapid and accurate diagnostic to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic to significantly improve the quality of patient care. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner

CORE IR

561-479-8566

brets@coreir.com



