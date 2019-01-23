Nextech Acquires SRS Health, a Specialty EMR Solution for Orthopedic Practices

Nextech completes acquisition of SRS and expands portfolio to include orthopedic specialty solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for physician practices, today announced it has completed the acquisition of specialty EMR solution provider, SRS Health Software LLC. The Montvale, New Jersey-based SRS Health has developed specialized solutions across the ambulatory sector with particular focus on Orthopedic practices. The strategic acquisition will expand Nextech’s specialty physician focus beyond its core ophthalmology, dermatology and plastic surgery focus.



/EIN News/ -- "We are delighted to welcome SRS into the Nextech family. SRS Health's proven success over a 20-year period in providing specialty EMR solutions and services is a perfect complement to Nextech's long established EMR and Practice Management solutions," said Mike Scarbrough CEO of Nextech. "This is another important milestone in Nextech's continued evolution, and we look forward to not only continuing to serve current SRS customers, but also providing additional solutions and services under the Nextech name."

"SRS's growth, customer service focus and ability to provide specialty-specific content and workflows is a perfect fit with Nextech," said Khal Rai, CEO of SRS. "We are looking forward to working closely with the Nextech team and bringing our Orthopedic expertise to the Nextech portfolio."

The acquisition will result in Nextech servicing more than 10,000 providers across specialty ambulatory physician markets and solidifies Nextech's position as a premier provider of specialty healthcare technology solutions.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com



