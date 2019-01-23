Quest Adds Breakthrough Capabilities to its Visual Cortex™ Algorithm for Vehicle Recognition

Now able to identify car color and make using Machine Learning to perform Vehicle Recognition

First installment in a sensitive geographic area expected within three months

Quest is a leader in License Plate Recognition, with over 5,000 installations in the U.S.

Existing capabilities combined with new color and make proficiencies are critical features for the growing Homeland Security and Law Enforcement markets

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES), (“Quest” or “the Company”) a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Machine Vision solutions, has announced that it has enhanced the features of its AI-based “Visual Cortex” ™ algorithm, adding car color and make machine recognition to its existing license plate recognition solution.

HTS Image Processing, a fully owned subsidiary of Quest, is recognized as a leading provider of highly accurate Vehicle Recognition Solutions (VRS) to detect and read vehicle license plates and vehicle speed, as well as this new breakthrough ability to identify car color and make via machine recognition. These capabilities provide robust solutions for parking, access control, traffic surveillance, law enforcement, tolling and security applications. In the U.S. the Company recently won projects for traffic management and parking automation at JFK, La Guardia, Newark, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Dulles, Salt Lake City and several other international airports, as well as being selected for Safe City projects in Florida. License Plate Recognition in the U.S. is complicated because each car owner may select their own license plate number (LPN), and the same LPN can exist in different states.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest, stated: “Our ability to now provide automatic machine vision recognition of car color and make is the result of an intensive effort from our scientific team. These features are high priorities for law enforcement and homeland security authorities as well as for parking operators and insurance companies.”

Mr. Lustgarten added: “The need for vehicle recognition solutions that identify not just LPNs but also car color and make, is clear and critical, as license plate numbers can be changed before or after committing a crime. With these new features, any changes can be flagged immediately, making identification efforts more efficient, sometimes saving lives. Our first installation will be deployed in a very sensitive area as part of a major anti-terrorism effort.

“We anticipate that most new Smart & Safe City projects will include these features, and Quest is well positioned for selection as a provider of choice with our proven solutions. Moreover, our current customers will be able to take advantage of these new features by applying simple software updates that can be deployed without a major effort,” Mr. Lustgarten concluded.

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.

