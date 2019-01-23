South Africa Printing Industry 2018: Digital Disruption Continues to Drive the Decline of the Commercial Analogue Printing Segment
The South African printing industry and its suppliers contributed approximately R55bn to gross domestic product and provided around 45,000 jobs in 2017.
Digital disruption continues to drive the decline of the commercial analogue printing segment, and print output volumes are on a steady downward trajectory. Some role players indicate that innovative technological advances sweeping through the sector present new opportunities for the industry.
Digital Disruption: During the past decade, far-reaching changes have swept through the South African printing industry, with digital printing technologies becoming mainstream processes at the expense of conventional analogue printing.
The circulation figures of most categories of publications in print format continue to decline, and the contraction in commercial printing throughput has resulted in an oversupply of web and gravure print capacity. With profit margins narrowing and technological advances continuing to drive disruption in the traditional print landscape, local printers are increasingly opting to reposition their businesses in an effort to remain sustainable.
Report Coverage: This report focuses on general printing, print packaging, print finishing and printing on non-paper and board products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, metals and glass. The report includes descriptions of the size of the industry, major players, industry developments and factors which influence the sector's success.
It includes comprehensive reports on 72 companies. These include Novus Holdings, the dominant player with a print market share of approximately 65%, and other notable players such Caxton & CTP, Bidvest's office and print division and the print packaging segment's Mpact and Nampak.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Digitisation
5.3. Labour
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Off-Shoring Of Printing
5.6. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers To Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
