South Africa Printing Industry 2018: Digital Disruption Continues to Drive the Decline of the Commercial Analogue Printing Segment

The South African printing industry and its suppliers contributed approximately R55bn to gross domestic product and provided around 45,000 jobs in 2017.



Digital disruption continues to drive the decline of the commercial analogue printing segment, and print output volumes are on a steady downward trajectory. Some role players indicate that innovative technological advances sweeping through the sector present new opportunities for the industry.



Digital Disruption: During the past decade, far-reaching changes have swept through the South African printing industry, with digital printing technologies becoming mainstream processes at the expense of conventional analogue printing.



The circulation figures of most categories of publications in print format continue to decline, and the contraction in commercial printing throughput has resulted in an oversupply of web and gravure print capacity. With profit margins narrowing and technological advances continuing to drive disruption in the traditional print landscape, local printers are increasingly opting to reposition their businesses in an effort to remain sustainable.



Report Coverage: This report focuses on general printing, print packaging, print finishing and printing on non-paper and board products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, metals and glass. The report includes descriptions of the size of the industry, major players, industry developments and factors which influence the sector's success.



It includes comprehensive reports on 72 companies. These include Novus Holdings, the dominant player with a print market share of approximately 65%, and other notable players such Caxton & CTP, Bidvest's office and print division and the print packaging segment's Mpact and Nampak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Digitisation

5.3. Labour

5.4. Rising Input Costs

5.5. Off-Shoring Of Printing

5.6. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers To Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References



Appendix 1 - Summary Of Major Players



International Trimmings and Labels SA (Pty) Ltd

Rand Data Forms (Pty) Ltd

Techni-Ad (Pty) Ltd

Lexlines Press (Pty) Ltd

Tshwane Press (Pty) Ltd

Afripack (Pty) Ltd

Shumani Mills Communications (Pty) Ltd

Formeset Print (Pty) Ltd

Fishwicks Printers (Pty) Ltd

Creda Communications (Pty) Ltd

Kwik Printing Works CC

Oranje Drukkery (Pty) Ltd

Altstadt Printing CC

Minit Print Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

UVP Veltopak (Pty) Ltd

UVP Pro Bind (Pty) Ltd

Finishing Post (Pty) Ltd (The)

Die Cut Natal Enterprise CC

Jean and Ian Short CC

Associated Printing (Pty) Ltd

Knox Printing Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Shereno Printers CC

Screen Image CC

Telesco Investments CC

Easi-Bind (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Touch Dies CC

Majestic Silver Trading 212 (Pty) Ltd

N B Print (Pty) Ltd

Typo Printing (Pty) Ltd

Tandym Print (Pty) Ltd

HP Labelling (Pty) Ltd

Golden Era Printers and Stationers Bops (Pty) Ltd

Beith Digital (Pty) Ltd

Kadimah Trading Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd

ABC Printers (Pty) Ltd

Universal Labels (Pty) Ltd

Benchmark Signage (Pty) Ltd

Jetline Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Minuteman Press International Inc

Printafoil (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Paperplus (Pty) Ltd

Mpact Ltd

Media24 (Pty) Ltd

RPC Astrapak (Pty) Ltd

Novus Holdings Ltd

Nampak Products Ltd

CTP Ltd

Multiprint Litho (Pty) Ltd

HR Lithographic Printers CC

Mortimer Offset (Pty) Ltd

Businessprint (Pty) Ltd

USS Graphics International (Pty) Ltd

Thornbird Trade and Invest 100 (Pty) Ltd

Apple Print and Packaging CC

Lotus Litho (Pty) Ltd

Colour Display (Pty) Ltd

MCC Label Paarl South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G M Graphix (Pty) Ltd

Ren-Media CC

I T B Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Tropic Plastic and Packaging Industry (Pty) Ltd

Tetra Pak South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sign and Seal Labels (Pty) Ltd

Taurus Packaging (Pty) Ltd

SA Label Printers (Pty) Ltd

Sacks Packaging (Pty) Ltd

180 Degree Digital Print CC

Zelpy 1624 (Pty) Ltd

Tygan Digital and Signage CC

IM Design Factory (Pty) Ltd

Screenline (1971) (Pty) Ltd

