Mobify Publishes How-to Guide for Enterprise Retailers Delivering Progressive Web Apps

New guide outlines the best way to deliver commerce PWAs based on retailer’s ecommerce architecture and organizational objectives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern web technologies like Progressive Web Apps (PWA) and Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) help retailers and brands gain a competitive advantage through better, faster online experiences. But implementing a successful commerce PWA is easier said than done.



Retailers, brands and tech partners will learn how to: deliver a PWA based on ecommerce architecture; unlock agility and future-proof front-end investments; get a quick revenue boost and long-term strategic value out of a PWA project





To help digital, technology, and marketing teams assess the best way to deliver PWAs based on their organizational objectives and ecommerce architectures, Mobify has published The Enterprise Guide to Delivering Commerce Progressive Web Apps.

The guide details the advantages and trade-offs of current approaches to delivering front-end experiences, including commerce-led, experience-led and API-oriented architectures. Most retailers have been managing their digital experiences with commerce- or experience-led approaches that are tightly coupled to the backend. Now a growing number are decoupling front-ends from backends with “headless commerce” architectures. If correctly implemented, headless commerce PWAs can benefit from providing a single front-end codebase to be maintained, the fastest possible PWA experience, as well as revenue boosts across mobile, tablet and desktop channels, the guide says.

“To increase agility and future-proof front-end technology investments, the ultimate goal is an API-led approach – but enterprises don’t need to start there if the organization isn’t ready,” said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. The guide outlines how retailers and brands can get a quick revenue boost, as well as long-term strategic value from their PWA project, by starting with a commerce- or experience-led approach, and transitioning to APIs long-term.

An in-depth look at the different ways to implement and evaluate API-led PWAs is provided for retailers building a custom front-end from scratch, utilizing a vertically integrated reference storefront, or taking a Front-end as a Service approach. Also featured is a complete evaluation of the API-based approaches with regards to how each addresses the shopper experience, integration management, and development and operations. Finally, the guide includes a checklist for gauging buy-in for the commerce PWA across departments in the organization.

About Mobify

Mobify is a Front-end as a Service for building customer-first digital experiences through Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and native apps. Retailers and brands use Mobify to build PWAs that deliver fast, friction-free experiences across mobile, tablet, and desktop to immediately increase revenue. It resides on top of the CMS and/or ecommerce platform as a separate customer-facing layer, enabling an API-friendly best-of-breed approach to ecommerce and unlocking agility across the organization. Mobify customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Debenhams, Crabtree & Evelyn, Payless Shoe Source, Carnival Cruise Line, US AutoParts, Hobbycraft, and PureFormulas.

