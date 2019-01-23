Niman Ranch Welcomes Alicia LaPorte as Communications Manager

/EIN News/ -- Northglenn, CO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in humanely and sustainably raised pork, beef and lamb, today announced the appointment of Alicia LaPorte to the position of communications manager. Alicia will work with key partners, farmers, customers and chefs to share the Niman Ranch story and mission and promote its unparalleled meats.



“We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to the Niman family,” said Jeff Tripician, General Manager of Niman Ranch. “Her experience and success throughout her career to support small, independent family farmers and sustainable agriculture coupled with her professional charcuterie training and experience working on a small hog farm, make her uniquely qualified to support Niman Ranch’s mission and values.”



Prior to joining Niman Ranch, Alicia worked on food systems issue in the Mid-Atlantic. Her responsibilities included educating consumers on sustainable agriculture, supporting small and mid-size family farmers and advocating for smart policies to build a more resilient agriculture sector in the region.



“I am proud to join Niman Ranch, a team I have long admired for its commitment to its key pillars: sustainable agriculture, family farmers, animal welfare, and great tasting meat,” said LaPorte. “Niman Ranch has proven to be a model for the meat sector, proving every day that you can do well while doing good. I am thrilled to be a part of the team and to help support their important work.”



Alicia comes to Niman Ranch with over a decade of experience that includes working for The Pew Charitable Trusts to promote public health, support sustainable agriculture and protect our environment. Following her time at Pew, Alicia spent two years learning from the ground up about farming, meat production, food justice and the business of responsibly-produced food. She worked as a butcher’s apprentice and helped raise heritage hogs, managed on the ground operations of a mobile farmers market in underserved communities and consulted on communications for various nonprofits and businesses.

With more than 40 years as an industry leader, Niman Ranch is a community of more than 720 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the finest-tasting meat. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared products are certified under the Certified Humane® program and available nationwide at both food-service and retail locations.

Kerri McClimen Niman Ranch 773-746-7077 kerri.mcclimen@nimanranch.com



