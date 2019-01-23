Worldwide Video and Identity Platforms Forecast Report 2018-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video and Identity Platforms: Worldwide Forecast 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"The video and identity platforms market is forecast to grow from USD4.7 billion in 2017 to USD5.4 billion in 2022, increasing at a CAGR of 2.9%."



Revenue growth in the video and identity platforms (VIP) market will be driven by the increasing number of 5G/LTE/IoT subscribers and the rising volume of video traffic, as well as shifts in the pay-TV market to IP-based and OTT video services. Automation through network function virtualisation (NFV) and cloud-native solutions and 5G deployments will drive growth for both VIP sub-segments (video management and delivery (VDM) and subscriber data management (SDM)).

This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending video and identity platforms software market, split into: two main application sub-segments: video management and delivery (VMD) and subscriber data management (SDM), including identity management (IdM); the report also includes data relating to telecoms application servers (TAS) two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS) three telecoms services: mobile, IoT and consumer fixed eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the video and identity platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the key trends and factors that will affect the video andidentity platforms software market during 2018-2022?

What are the growth rates in each of the sub-segments?

What are the regional factors that will drive growth?

What should vendors do to exploit new business opportunities?

How will professional services for video and identity platforms perform during the forecast period?

What are the major drivers and inhibitors that will influence CSP spending on video and identity platforms?

Who Should Read this Report

Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different sub-segment categories.

Product management teams responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams responsible for growth.

Professional services vendors that want to understand the growth opportunities over the next 5 years.

CSPs that are planning network and digital transformation journeys and want to identify the key areas of investment in video and identity services.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4g8b6/worldwide_video?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Storage and Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.