North America Fixed Services Market Report 2018: Trends and Forecasts 2013-2023 - Fixed Voice Traffic, Fixed Revenue & Data Coverage

"Overall telecoms fixed revenue will continue to increase in North America due to a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market."

The researcher estimates that fixed broadband and IPTV revenue will increase by USD18.3 billion in North America (NA) by 2023, due to limited market competition. In this report, we examine key trends and drivers and provide comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for NA and for two individually modelled countries.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast for North America and for the two key countries: Canada and the USA

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for each of the two countries modelled

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service,1 retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary Telecoms fixed revenue in North America will continue to grow during the forecast period, driven by a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market Worldwide trends Worldwide: fixed service revenue will continue to increase in the forecast period, reaching USD590 billion in 2023 Regional trends Fixed broadband revenue growth and the stable business segment will offset declines in voice revenue Fixed: the share of next-generation access (NGA) broadband connections will continue to rise, as ADSL is replaced with FTTP/B Fixed: limited competition is leading to the growth of broadband prices in the region Fixed: there is still potential for fixed broadband penetration growth in North America Country-level trends Canada: fixed broadband revenue will continue to grow as further fixed broadband connections are added USA: fixed broadband service upgrades will lead to a revenue increase during the forecast period Forecast methodology and assumptions Forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge Examples of forecast input drivers

