Data Historian Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Growing Need for Industrial 360 Hypervision

Rapidly growing volumes of industrial big data and an increasing demand for consolidated data for process and performance improvement are the major driving factors for the global data historian market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Demand for Consolidated Data for Process and Performance Improvement

Rising Industrial Big Data

Restraints



High Deployment Costs

Opportunities



Growing Need for Industrial 360 Hypervision

Challenges



Growing Impact of IIoT

Industry Trends



Data Historian: Use Cases



Use Case #1: Enhanced Visibility of Data Resulted in Greater Productivity

Use Case #2: Moving Data From Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) to Open Databases for Historical Logging and Analysis

Use Case #3: Data Mining and Data Aggregation Needs

The global data historian market size is expected to grow from USD 914.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,271.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Major growth factors for the market include the increasing business need to consolidate the data for performance and quality improvement; and rapidly growing volumes of industrial big data which are difficult to manage as it is collected from multiple systems, devices, and applications. It is necessary for engineering industries to replace their outdated software solutions with advanced data historian solutions. However, deployment costs and unavailability of cost-effective pricing models may limit the market growth, and growing impact of IIoT deployment could be challenge to the market growth.



The asset performance management application to account for the largest market size in the data historian market in 2018



The asset performance management application is expected to dominate the overall data historian market in terms of share, as it is predominantly finding use in all end user segments to reduce risks and improve the efficiency in the production across verticals. Major sectors, particularly the upstream oil and gas and power and utilities, are investing in solutions to reduce the unplanned interruption in production, optimize asset utilization, mitigate maintenance costs, and cut the risk of failures of both critical and non-critical assets.



APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The data historian market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is gaining momentum and is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vendors in APAC adopt venture funding strategies and are investing in R&D activities in an effort to provide technologically advanced data historian solutions. Also, with cost-effective benefits, companies are planning to set-up production facilities in the region. In addition, major economies in APAC, such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand, are investing in all technologies to innovate the traditional business processes and enhance the performance. The region has witnessed an increasing adoption rate of such solutions across banking and all other major industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market Share, By Region

4.3 Investment Opportunities in the Data Historian Market

4.4 Market Share, By Region



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Data Historian Market, By Application



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Production Tracking

6.3 Environmental Auditing

6.4 Asset Performance Management

6.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

6.6 Predictive Maintenance

6.7 Others



7 Market By Component



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software/Tools

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Managed Services

7.3.2 Professional Services

7.3.2.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services



8 Market By Deployment Mode



8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Market By Organization Size



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Data Historian Market Analysis, By End-User



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oil and Gas

10.3 Marine

10.4 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Paper and Pulp

10.6 Metals and Mining

10.7 Utilities

10.8 Data Centers

10.9 Others



11 Data Historian Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Overview

12.2 Prominent Players in the Data Historian Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles



General Electric Company

ABB

Emerson Electric

Siemens AG

AVEVA Group plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

OSIsoft

ICONICS, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Inductive Automation

Canary Labs

Open Automation Software

InfluxData, Inc.

Progea

Kx Systems

Sorbotics, LLC

Savigent Software, Inc.

Automsoft

LiveData Utilities

Industrial Video & Control Co.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

COPA-DATA GmbH

