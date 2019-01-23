UPS Achieves Prestigious Spot On CDP’s Climate Change “A” List

Company is Part of Elite Group Leading Corporate Climate Action Efforts

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the company has been highlighted as a global leader for its corporate climate action efforts by CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project).

“It’s rewarding to see UPS’s efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy being recognized,” said Tamara Barker, chief sustainability officer at UPS and vice president of environmental affairs. “UPS will continue to look for ways to lessen its environmental impacts as it’s important for companies to step up to do their part.”

Every year, thousands of companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP. In 2018, companies were requested to do so by over 650 investors with over US$87 trillion in assets, and/or 115 major purchasing organizations with US$3.3 trillion in purchasing power. Companies are scored and given a grade for how effectively they are tackling climate change.

“As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP.

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. In 2017, UPS set a goal to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from global ground operations 12 percent by 2025.

UPS has been disclosing to CDP for 16 years now and has long sought ways to reduce its environmental impact and operate more efficiently. In 2003, it became a charter partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay program; in 2009 it became the first small package carrier in the United States to offer carbon offsets to customers; and in 2011 it became a “Clean Fleets” partner with the U.S. Department of Energy. Additionally, UPS has been taking a Rolling Lab approach to test alternative fuel and advanced technologies for its fleet for decades. This specialized fleet now drives more than a million miles each business day.

UPS has been honored with several other environmental and social distinctions over the last year, including:

Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the sixth consecutive year

Recognized on Forbes and JUST Capital’s annual “ JUST 100 ” list for social responsibility for the third consecutive year

” list for social responsibility for the third consecutive year Chosen by CR Magazine as one of “100 Best Corporate Citizens” for the ninth consecutive year

Selected for the Civic 50 for the fifth time

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP Climate Change “A” List are available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores . For more information on UPS’s sustainability initiatives, please visit www.ups.com/sustainability .



About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com . The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Maarten Verbanck +32-2776-9623 mverbanck@ups.com Kristen Petrella +1-404-828-4182 kpetrella@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.