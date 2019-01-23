Dedicated Developers Named to SI 100 List of Top Companies by SiliconIndia

SiliconIndia’s SI 100 list

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpharetta, GA, January 23, 2019 (Newswire.com) – Dedicated Developers, a leading provider of digital business solutions, has been named to SiliconIndia’s prestigious SI 100 list of top companies.SiliconIndia covers the US-INDIA technology boom and provides the most relevant and critical content for this ecosystem by projecting stories of burgeoning entrepreneurs, outstanding technologists, and accomplished CEOs, along with business analysis, leading technology trends and opinions specifically impacting business and technology in India and the U.S.The company’s SI 100 list is selected yearly and honors the best US-based Indian companies.“We are honored to be included on this list of prestigious, successful companies,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “This award honors both what we have been able to achieve here in America as well as around the globe while also recognizing our Indian heritage. We are very proud to receive this honor. ”SiliconIndia has become well-respected for its editorial coverage of some of the most powerful and promising entrepreneurs from the community over the years such as Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, Sundar Pichai, Shantanu Narayen, and Kenneth Kannappan, to name a few.The company’s editorial excellence and vast bandwidth have brought insights from industry leaders from firms such as Tibco, Netscout, Microchip, Logic, Syntel, and Cavium Networks from their early entrepreneurial journeys to becoming public companies.Meanwhile, Dedicated Developers, web and mobile development company offer website development and a number of other services including Mobile Application Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT application development, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.“One of the keys to our success is our unique business approach,” Bhatia said. “We strive to provide clients with reliable, highly effective products and services and responsive customer service – at Dedicated Developers the client always comes first.”Dedicated Developers is located at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA. The company also has offices at 1390 Market Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA. You can contact Dedicated Developers by calling 770-274-4482 or by visiting https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ About Dedicated Developers:Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has become a leading provider of Website Development, Mobile App Development , Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Graphic & Website Designers, Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone Mobile Application Developers, and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.If a company is preparing to expand its business onto the Internet or is in need of more modern technology, Dedicated Developers is uniquely qualified to help it reach more potential clients both local and worldwide. And, with its customizable service and pricing plans, the company makes the best web development services affordable for almost any business.

