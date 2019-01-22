The University of New Mexico Selects Paciolan

Paciolan will power Ticketing, Fundraising, Marketing and CRM solutions for the University of New Mexico Athletics, Special Events and Performing Arts

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for universities, has entered into a partnership with The University of New Mexico. Paciolan will provide UNM with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions for the university’s Lobo athletics program, special events and performing arts program including Popejoy Hall.



/EIN News/ -- UNM will employ Paciolan’s university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services to achieve a 360-degree view of their fans and donors. UNM staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, donation summaries, transaction history, membership levels and more. These will be used in concert to drive informed business decisions, grow revenue and provide meaningful engagement and personalized customer service.

"We are proud to partner with Paciolan, an industry leader in ticketing and fundraising,” said Eddie Nuñez, UNM’s Director of Athletics. “As we push to enhance our Lobo fan experience, we are confident that we have found the right partner for our Athletic Department and The University of New Mexico.”

As part of the agreement, Paciolan-owned Ballena Technologies will create virtual venues for UNM facilities, empowering ticket buyers to preview sightlines and select seats. Season ticket holders renewing or upgrading tickets will have an easy option to sample the view from their seats without making a trip to the venue.

Paciolan will work with UNM staff to leverage digital marketing services including search, social media, display and video campaigns. These services help to acquire new fans and donors and engage current customers to buy more tickets.

UNM’s fans and patrons will enjoy a customized e-commerce experience powered by Paciolan. Event ticketing will be contextually integrated into the UNM Athletics web properties, which are powered by SIDEARM Sports.

With Access Management, UNM will enable event-goers to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their smartphone, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend.

“We welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with Paciolan to enrich our relationships with our patrons, reach new customers and grow demand for our events,” said Tom Tkach, Director of UMN Public Events and Popejoy Hall.

As a partner, UNM will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. UNM will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner, an E-Commerce Operations Specialist, a Salesforce Administrator and the Paciolan Digital Marketing team to support the university’s goals and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

“We look forward to providing The University of New Mexico fans and patrons with a world-class experience,” said Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. “Armed with Paciolan’s personalized solutions, we know UNM will take their growth strategies to the next level and foster an even deeper connection with their vibrant Lobo community.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .

