LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In The Boeing Company To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 -- A federal securities class action has been filed against The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or the "Company") (NYSE:BA).

The lawsuit concerns Boeing stock or options between February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all those who purchased Boeing common stock between February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Ostroff v. The Boeing Company et al, No. 18-cv-07853 was filed on November 28, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Edmond E. Chang.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) the Company’s new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (2) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on November 12, 2018, post-market, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others.” The article attributed the Lion Air 737 MAX crash to a new flight-control feature that Boeing implemented in its 737 MAX aircrafts.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell, over two trading sessions, from $357.03 per share on November 12, 2018 to $344.72 per share on November 14, 2018—a $12.31 or 3.45% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class.

