Flexion Therapeutics Names Christina Willwerth Chief Strategy Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced that Christina Willwerth has been named Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Willwerth joined Flexion in June 2009, and she most recently served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Program Management and Strategy. In her expanded role, Ms. Willwerth will continue to lead the planning and execution of the company’s strategic vision and priorities, and she has accountability for Flexion’s portfolio development efforts and Human Resources activities.



/EIN News/ -- “During her tenure, Christina has served as a trusted advisor to our entire executive team, and she has played an integral role in shaping Flexion’s corporate priorities and advancing the development of our portfolio,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “With her collaborative leadership style, strategic vision, and dedication to our mission, I am confident that Christina will continue to factor centrally in our future success in this important new role.”

Ms. Willwerth has 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical development. Prior to joining Flexion, she served as Vice President, Product Development at Viacell and was a member of the company’s executive management team. Previously she served as Senior Director, Product Development at The Medicines Company, where she focused on clinical and product development for cardiovascular therapies. Ms. Willwerth earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with high distinction, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Flexion. Statements in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future expected benefits of Flexion's appointment of Ms. Willwerth to Chief Strategy Officer, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether we are able to retain key employees including Ms. Willwerth; our ability to meet our goals; and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed with the SEC on November 7, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

