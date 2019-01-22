nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the financial markets close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. nLIGHT’s fourth quarter ended on December 31, 2018.



/EIN News/ -- A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the fourth quarter results will be held on Wednesday, February 20 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http://nlight.net/company/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-833-535-2198 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-902-6775 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

For more information contact: Jason Willey Investor Relations and Corporate Development nLIGHT, Inc. (360) 567-4890 jason.willey@nlight.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.