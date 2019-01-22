Clinicians will soon have access to provincial drug and immunization information through their EMRs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OntarioMD is pleased to announce a transformational initiative that will integrate certified electronic medical records (EMRs) used by community-based physicians and nurse practitioners with the province’s Digital Health Drug Repository (DHDR) and Digital Health Immunization Repository (DHIR).



Ontario clinicians will soon have drug and immunization information through your EMR.





The DHDR provides authorized clinicians with secure access to dispensed drug data that includes publicly-funded drugs and pharmacy services, along with all dispensed narcotics and controlled substances, regardless of payor.

The DHIR provides clinicians and patients with comprehensive immunization information that is accessible in real time to support clinical practices and to engage the public as active partners in managing their health. Clinicians will also be able to submit immunizations to DHIR according to the provincial immunization schedule for public health purposes.

“The DHDR and DHIR contribute to the Ministry’s goal to provide access to complete, accurate, and up-to-date patient information to Ontario clinicians. Clinicians strongly prefer to access this critical information from within their clinical workflow and through their EMRs to make more informed decisions at the point of care for better patient outcomes,” said Sarah Hutchison, CEO of OntarioMD.

Physicians and nurse practitioners will be able to:

View all dispensed, monitored drugs (narcotics and controlled substances), including opioids

View publicly funded drugs dispensed in Ontario, including those paid for by the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) program

View publicly funded pharmacy services, such as the MedsCheck Program medication reviews, pharmacist-administered vaccines, and smoking cessation programs accessed at pharmacies

Submit data related to patients’ immunizations they have administered

Retrieve data related to patients’ immunizations administered from other institutions such as schools, public health units and hospitals

Forecast upcoming required immunizations according to the provincial immunization schedule

OntarioMD is working with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, eHealth Ontario, clinicians and Certified EMR vendors in advancing this important initiative throughout 2019 and 2020. For more information, please contact info@ontariomd.com .

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD is the leader in primary care digital health in Ontario and is a valuable system partner for other organizations who wish to implement their solutions to the primary care sector. It manages programs and services that connect physician practices that use certified EMRs to more patient data collected outside primary care settings. OntarioMD also supports Ontario's physicians with coaching and practical advice from Peer Leaders and experienced Practice Advisors who help them optimize their EMR use to enhance patient care and achieve greater practice efficiency. The organization offers valuable, fully-accredited educational opportunities for physicians annually at its conferences and seminars.

Over 17,000 clinicians are benefitting from OntarioMD services: Health Report Manager (HRM), eNotifications , eConsult-EMR Integration , OLIS Deployment , EMR Quality Dashboard , Peer Leaders , EMR Practice Enhancement Program . For more information about these services, please visit OntarioMD.ca.

OntarioMD is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

