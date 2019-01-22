How to Decorate on a Budget with Harold Jimmy Simms

Decorating an apartment doesn’t have to break the bank. Harold Jimmy Simms shares his tips on how to spruce up your apartment on a budget.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --When it comes to interior design, many people assume that in order to have the most chic and beautiful apartment on the neighbourhood, you need to either earn six figures or have access to a trust fund. Luckily for everyone who has ever dreamed of hosting a dinner party and have their complement them on their home style, that’s not the case. Below, with the help of interior design expert Harold Jimmy Simms we’re going to take a look at ways of decorating your apartment or house on a budget.Paint an accent wallPainting one or many walls of your home is definitely one of the most cost-effective ways of making a huge change with minimal effort. And according to Harold Jimmy Simms you don’t have to bother repainting the entire space to make a difference. Consider simply painting an accent wall, that is, one of four walls in the room. You’ll only need to use about one can of paint (especially if you can find paint that only requires one coat of application), and the impact will be immediate.Declutter“Decluttering is one of the best ways to give your space a makeover for one very specific reason.” Harold Jimmy Simms says . “It’s free!” While it might not seem like very technical interior design advice, getting rid of unwanted or unused items in your apartment will free up the space significantly, giving it a much roomier feel and appearance and allow you to feel more relaxed now that your space isn’t so cluttered.Trawl the internet for sales“If you’re looking for high quality furniture at good prices, then the internet is your best bet.” Harold Jimmy Simms says. “Amazon and other large online retailers regularly have sales where you can find brand new furniture at the fraction of their original prices.” Alternatively, you can compile a list of your favourite furniture stores and set up price alerts that will notify you when an item goes on sale. You could also trawl ebay or other auction sites to see if someone is selling a valuable piece of furniture secondhand.



