CGS Named 2019 Stevie® Awards Finalist for 2nd Consecutive Year

Recognized in Contact Center / Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, was named for the second consecutive year a finalist in the 2019 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category.



/EIN News/ -- The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 finalists from around the globe are expected to attend.

“Being among the finalists in the ‘best outsourcing providers’ category for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor and testament to our commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience,” said Phil Friedman, President and CEO, CGS. “Our clients are a top priority and we value our long-term partnerships with them. They are some of the most well-known global and regional brands, relying on us each and every day to deliver best-in-class services.”

“The 2019 judges were very impressed by the caliber of this year’s nominations, which set another record for this competition. The quality of the accomplishments outlined in every Finalist nomination was remarkable,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to announcing the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements in Las Vegas next month.”

With a foundation of thousands of multilingual, dedicated call center agents located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, CGS currently supports many of the world's industry-leading brands, including global retailers, healthcare providers, technology and telecom providers and global hospitality brands. CGS's innovative, scalable and flexible outsourcing solutions include help desk solutions, technical support, customer care, sales and channel management, and finance and accounting.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook .

