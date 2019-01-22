Tyson Foods Tops FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for Food Production

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third straight year, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts, to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.



“This is a great honor. We’re very proud of our company and the team members who contribute to our continued success,” said Noel White, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “Growth is at the center of our strategy, which includes driving innovation of value-added food for our customers and consumers, while also expanding our international footprint.”



Sustainability also remains a key area of focus for the company. Last week Tyson Foods launched a partnership with the Environmental Defense Fund to help meet the company’s Land Stewardship Goal.



Fortune’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with Fortune annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.



To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in seven of these key attributes of reputation.



The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website . For more information on how the rankings are determined, view the full methodology on Korn Ferry’s website .



About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members at September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com

Media Contact: Worth Sparkman , 479-290-6358

