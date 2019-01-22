MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) will host a conference call to discuss results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.



To participate via telephone, please dial 877-883-0832 with the conference ID number 9083646 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at www.msgnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 9083646). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

About MSG Networks Inc.

An industry leader in sports production, and content development and distribution, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSG) and MSG+, and a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. The networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Each year, MSG and MSG+ collectively telecast approximately 500 live professional games, along with a comprehensive lineup of other sporting events, including college football and basketball, and critically-acclaimed original programming. The gold standard for regional broadcasting, MSG Networks has won 152 New York Emmy Awards over the past ten years. More information is available at www.msgnetworks.com.

Contacts: Kimberly Kerns Ari Danes, CFA Communications Investor Relations (212) 465-6442 (212) 465-6072

