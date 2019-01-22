Friendable Releases Entirely New Friendable App Adding Paid Service as Catalyst for Revenue Generation

The App is Now Available for Download in Both iTunes & Google Play



CAMPBELL, CA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDBL) is pleased to announce its completion, submission and approval of an entirely new release of the Company’s popular “Friendable Application.” The new version was re-designed from the ground up, to incorporate premium “Paid” features and monetization components aimed to attract singles that continue to fuel the $2.5 Billion Dollar dating market.

Since its inception the Friendable app has achieved over 1,500,000 downloads and approximately 900,000 historic and current registered users, acquired through download from the Apple iTunes App Store and Google Play Stores. The Company’s registered user base will be the initial target of its renewed marketing efforts, designed to encourage users upgrade to the all new Friendable app, explore all its new features and subscribe to premium services. The Company believes these efforts will deliver user conversions and paid subscribers to the new Friendable application initially, allowing additional marketing efforts to expand beyond its historical user base.

“Today marks the Company’s next step forward and sparks the evolution of our Friendable mobile application. Our goal over the years has been downloads and user acquisition, establishing a base that would eventually be utilized to generate revenue for the Company. To accomplish this goal, we provided full access to the Friendable app for free and deployed various marketing, communications and promotional offerings in order to build a large user base. As a result, these efforts not only achieved a sizable user base of registered users, it led us to this entirely new app release designed to achieve monetization and open up various revenue opportunities for the Friendable app going forward,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr. CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“As management places the highest priority and utmost importance on continuing its capital raise and ‘Exclusive Shareholder Offering’ we also encourage and ask for your support, by downloading and subscribing for the new Friendable application. Having a combination of direct investments and new paid subscribers coming from our shareholders can only enhance the value as we step out with new offerings in 2019. I also encourage all shareholders of record, interested in learning more about the ‘Exclusive Shareholder Offering’ to contact the Company and I will respond directly,” concluded Rositano, Jr, CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. Friendable, Inc. has been developing and plans to release its brand new mobile app platform “Fan Pass Live", a live streaming video application for both iPhone and Android designed to allow music artists, athletes and celebrities to offer their fans and social followers a backstage or VIP experience right from their smart phone. Through the Friendable and Fan Pass applications, Friendable, Inc. aims to become the premier brand for mobile platforms that is dedicated to connecting and engaging users beyond today’s limitations.



