NSF International Unveils New Contents Certified and Certified for Sport® Certification Marks

/EIN News/ -- Ann Arbor, Mich., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF International, a global public health and safety organization, has launched new product certification marks for its Contents Certified and Certified for Sport® programs, with the goal of better distinguishing certified products in a way that is unique and instantly recognizable. The new marks were developed with feedback from current certified brand owners, coaches, athletes and consumers.

The new NSF International Certified for Sport certification mark.



The new NSF International Contents Certified certification mark.









“With the variety of NSF International marks in use we understood from our customers the need to create new dietary supplements and nutritional product certification program marks that are unique and instantly distinguishable for consumers,” said Lori Bestervelt, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at NSF International. Bestervelt helped launch NSF International’s Health Sciences Division, and, with input from a balanced stakeholder group, facilitated development of the official American National Standard for dietary supplements, NSF/ANSI 173.

The updated marks will make it easier for consumers and athletes to protect their health in choosing certified products that meet NSF requirements for health and safety. Another driving factor behind these redesigns is helping consumers clearly recognize and differentiate between NSF International’s Contents Certified product certification mark and its Certified for Sport® certification mark at retail.

Both new marks are rectangular and include the widely-recognized blue NSF circle. The new Contents Certified mark is blue with the large print “CONTENTS CERTIFIED,” which certifies that the contents have been tested to ensure they do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants and to verify label claims. The new Certified for Sport® certification mark features a two-toned design in blue and bright orange, and includes the large print “CERTIFIED SPORT.” Certified for Sport® also certifies that that the contents have been tested to verify label claims, and that the product does not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances or masking agents.

“Because we know product packaging comes in many different colors and designs, we‘ve also created alternate color schemes to fit any label, including a black-and-white version and a new transparent design with white accents,” said Maryann Ballotta, Senior Marketing Manager, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition and Beverage Quality at NSF International. The redesign also includes both a vertical and horizontal orientation, making it easy to incorporate into a variety of product labels and marketing materials of NSF certified brands.

The NSF International Good Manufacturing Process certification marks will remain the same.

Implementation of the new marks began in 2019. “We understand that redesigning packaging and marketing materials to reflect the new Certified for Sport® or Contents Certified marks will take considerable time and effort, so we’ve planned for an extended transition period to implement the new mark,” said Bestervelt.

All products meeting the respective certification requirements must implement the updated NSF marks by June 30, 2020. This applies to all product stock within the control of a company, including all unused label inventory and all marketing materials and communication.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF’s health sciences services include training and education, consulting, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device, dietary supplement and bottled water/beverage industries throughout the product lifecycle. NSF facilitated the development of the only American National Standard (NSF/ANSI 173) that verifies the health and safety of dietary supplements and also tests and certifies products to this standard.

