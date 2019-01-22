LECTRA: Lectra and The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design (UC DAAP) forge automotive partnership in higher education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra and The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design (UC DAAP) forge automotive partnership in higher education

Lectra's DesignConcept to be implemented by top-ranked American university's exploratory design studio

Paris, January 22, 2019 - Lectra has joined forces with an American university to devise an exciting new interdisciplinary course that is to explore emerging automotive interior design trends.

Lectra's Education Partnership Program is donating DesignConcept, its innovative virtual prototyping and development solution, to The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design at the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (UC DAAP). Students with majors ranging from transportation to fashion and furniture design will learn how to develop product ideas using digital product-development techniques, including 3D modeling and 2D patternmaking.

DesignConcept enables makers of seating, dashboards and steering wheel covers for vehicles, marine vessels and aircraft to accelerate product development with collaborative virtual prototyping.

The Ullman School of Design, located in the state of Ohio, was ranked among the top five undergraduate industrial design programs in the United States in 2016 by consulting and research firm DesignIntelligence. The school's 5-year co-op internships give students the opportunity to gain experience working for high-profile car manufacturers including General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Tesla Motors and others.

The new studio topic, "The Future of Autonomous Vehicle Interiors: Materials and new Configurations", represents the first time hands-on training using DesignConcept will be provided to a multidisciplinary group of UC DAAP students. The studio will be offered starting in September 2019 and is open to students preparing for design careers in transportation, fashion, furniture design and other industries.

Lectra's longstanding partnership with the Ullman School of Design began in 2001. Committed to training the next generation of fashion students worldwide, Lectra provides more than 900 schools and universities with access to software and design expertise. Now that commitment has been extended to automotive interior design, which is undergoing major transformation brought about by self-driving and connected cars, shared mobility and electric vehicles.

"This is a perfect example of our commitment to industry-focused education," remarks Dr. Gjoko Muratovski, Director and Endowed Chair of the Ullman School of Design. "The Lectra donation will take our tech capabilities to new heights and enable our students to do things that they could never do before."

For Céline Choussy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lectra, the partnership with the Ullman School of Design at UC DAAP brings Lectra closer to the automotive industry and connects students to the company's advanced technology. "This renewed partnership offers students the perfect laboratory to see exciting emerging automotive interior trends come to life with our digitalized product development solution. Lectra is pleased to play its part in training tomorrow's designers."

/EIN News/ --



About UC DAAP

Established in 1819, the University of Cincinnati, a Tier 1 Research Institution, is the home of the world-renowned College of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning (DAAP) and The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design. The School offers three core programs-Communication Design, Industrial Design, and Fashion Design-but they often work on the intersection between these disciplines on projects ranging from wearable technology to the future of mobility and transportation.

For more information, please visit www.daap.uc.edu





About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 32 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $313 million in 2017. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com



Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol

E-mail: n.fournier-christol@lectra.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.