Centralized Diagnostic and Reporting Systems for Large Contact Centers, Data Centers

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, announced today its solutions for Centralized Diagnostics and Reporting Systems typically used by Large Contact Centers, and Data Centers. Such a system can provide valuable information for optimizing resources such as trunk sizing, call distribution, IVR capacity, human attendants, and similar “expensive” resources.



Speaking to the press, Mr. Matthew Yost, a Director of Marketing at GL Communications Inc., said, “Recently, GL Communications Inc. consulting division successfully completed a ‘Consolidated Reporting’ for a prominent Maryland-based Contact Center, which utilized GL's expertise for evaluating call volumes, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) statistics as well as other contact center statistics. GL’s T1 E1 PRI Monitoring and NetSurveyorWeb™ system were customized and deployed to work with a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) IVR System. The consolidated reporting helped to provide valuable information for cost effective trunk sizing, IVR capacity, number of human attendants, and recorded announcements.”

He added, “GL provides its expertise in project management and consulting services to meet customer’s requirement for an out-of-the-box monitoring and consolidated reporting solution. Multiple project stakeholder meetings were necessary to understand the relevant statistics included in the consolidated report.”

“At the center of the solution was GL’s NetSurveyorWeb™ , a scalable and flexible architecture used in conjunction with GL’s Protocol Analyzer probes to non-intrusively monitor from a single or multiple testing locations. GL's protocol analysis probes feed data to a database in real-time for further analysis. The NetSurveyorWeb™ client application then locally or remotely facilitates viewing records from the database using a simple web browser application. It also provides easy integration with other reporting servers to generate custom reports as per user requirements.”

Mr. Yost further added, “GL developed a customized Query software for interrogating several other information systems to present a Consolidated Report for contact call center key statistics. GL acquired statistics from multiple application servers that provided important call, IVR and agent statistics. Information presented in this report was gathered from multiple locations, including GL’s analysis probes monitoring multiple carrier T1-PRIs. This project also involved developing a software application that interfaced through an Application Protocol Interface (API) to a Genesys Voice Platform based IVR.”

The scope of the project included:

Providing system engineering services to identify the statistical data required by the contact center stakeholders

Providing a flexible architecture so that additions and modifications to the data extracted can be performed without future code changes

Analyze and understand the existing reports that are generated by three different sources: Unify’s OpenScape Contact Center Server, the IVR Genesys Voice Platform Server, and GL’s T1-PRI monitoring equipment

Develop the necessary mechanisms to collect and/or extract the statistical data required from each of the three sources mentioned above

Consolidation of all statistical data and automatically e-mail to the stakeholders on a nightly and monthly basis

About GL Communication's Consulting Services

GL Communications Inc. provides technical consulting , engineering , and testing services for all telecom networks. GL is a DBE/MBE firm certified by Maryland DOT, New Jersey DOT, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Virginia DOT, and South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

With extensive telecom experience, GL offers a comprehensive suite of testing services to evaluate complex networks. Our engineers have extensive experience in all aspects of testing, including designing test plans, developing test procedures, conducting tests, and documenting test results. Our customers include telecom wireless and landline carriers, mass transit administrations and public safety systems nationwide. We have designed hundreds of wired and wireless telecom network systems over the years.

Our project management services are very cost efficient and include:

