New Medical Breakthroughs from International Scientists and Doctors in Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is only one place in the world to interview and learn from all of the critical decision-makers from every stakeholder in the exploding ﬁeld of Advanced Therapies. The co-located Phacilitate Leaders World and World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS) is the world’s largest advanced therapies event, attracting academics, industry, healthcare and regulatory leaders to the Hyatt Regency Miami, January 22-25, 2019. Join 1,500 attendees from 40 nations, representing more than 200 organizations and 300 speakers for a translation-focused, partnering conference that will advance the next frontier in the future of medicine.





The ambitious and comprehensive agenda covers all aspects driving the commercialization of advanced therapies on topics including immuno-oncology, cord blood, regulatory pathways, reimbursement, research and development, emerging science, translation and clinical trials, regenerative medicine in the clinic, ethics and regulation, patient advocacy, funding and much more.

Speakers will share innovations that include understanding the causes of disease, growing mini-brains, engineering body tissues and organs, reversing the aging process, accelerating wound healing, creating a gigantic, disruptive new industry built on the foundation of cell-based medicine and revolutionizing the practice of medicine. Patients will be available for inspiring, personal stories of hope.

Beats: biotech, business, finance, medicine, stories of hope, features on award winners and speakers, science.

Among the many topics to be addressed are:

in a rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar industry Red-hot areas of development including Crispr gene –editing, cord blood, mini-brains, exosomes, growing new organs, human-animal chimeras, iPSC’s and more

Phacilitate:TALKS featuring inspiring speakers and leaders with astonishing breakthroughs, species-altering events, amazing technologies and inspiring patient narratives.

Ethics and policy discussions focused on regulation, registries, standardization, bioethics, societal roadblocks and solutions

The advocates: behind-the-scenes involvement and personal stories. 2019 Action Award honorees (links below) will inspire readers and viewers

CALENDAR SUMMARY

Date: Tuesday, January 22nd to Friday, January 25th

Location: Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Avenue Miami, Florida, 33131

Registration & Agenda: http://www.phacilitate-leaders-world.com

Media Registration & Interviews: Howard R. Miller or Caylin Jimenez

2019 STEM CELL AND REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ACTION AWARDS

Date: Wednesday, January 23rd

Time: Reception at 6:30 p.m., Dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Avenue Miami, Florida, United States, 33131

Information and Tickets: https://www.worldstemcellsummit.com/stem-cell-action-awards/

Media Registration & Interviews: Howard R. Miller

The 2019 Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Action Award honorees will be recognized at a gala reception and dinner on Wednesday, January 23rd at the Hyatt Regency Miami. This year’s Inspiration Award will be awarded to Doug Oliver and the Regenerative Medicine Outcomes Foundation; the International Advocacy Award to Desirée Cox, MD, PhD, founder of HEALinc Future Health Innovation Summit; the International Advocacy Award to Robin Smith, MD MBA, from Unite To Cure and author of Cells Are the New Cure (2017); the International Achievement Award to Lu Daopei Medical Group, a top hospital group in China, specializing in hematology, including blood disorders like leukemia, aplastic anemia, lymphomas, immune deficiency disorders and cellular immunotherapy; and the Leadership Award to the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory, enabler of a new era of stem cell and regenerative medicine research in space aimed at improving life on Earth.

About Phacilitate

Phacilitate believes in the power of partnerships and that through collaboration, anything can be achieved. By fostering the community and bringing together a diverse range of expertise from across the advanced therapies ecosystem, Phacilitate is creating a network of partnerships that brings the industry closer to achieving the ultimate goal of improving patient care and developing commercially viable curative treatments. This is the future of healthcare. Phacilitate unites people through award-winning events, which focus on the business and the science of advanced therapies, creating unforgettable experiences and memories to connect and inspire. Phacilitate Leaders World, Phacilitate Leaders Europe and Phacilitate Leaders Asia are the pillars of the calendar and bring together the entire advanced therapies ecosystem. For more information about Phacilitate, please visit: phacilitate.co.uk.

About the World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) for 14 years, the World Stem Cell Summit 2019 is co-located with Phacilitate Leaders World. It is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders. For more information about the 14th World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS), please visit: worldstemcellsummit.com. http://regmedfoundation.org/







