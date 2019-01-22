East Africa Mining Report 2018 with Comprehensive Profiles of 40 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining in East Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mining in East Africa report describes the region, its mining sector, recent developments and factors influencing the industry in the region. There are comprehensive profiles of 40 companies.



These include major players involved in East Africa's mining sector such as Acacia Mining, which owns three gold mines and a number of exploration projects in Tanzania, AngloGold Ashanti, which owns the Geita mine in Tanzania, QIT Madagascar Minerals, which is 80% owned by Rio Tinto and Tinco Investments, Rwanda's largest tin and tungsten producer.



Mining in East Africa: East Africa is a significant supplier of rutile (titanium oxide), titanium-iron-oxide mineral ilmenite, gold and zircon. The majority of minerals produced in East Africa are exported for further processing and in 2017, East African countries exported minerals worth US$974.6m. a year-on-year decrease of 9.2%, reflecting a large decrease in Tanzania's exports.



The import of minerals to the region increased by 23% to US$605.8m. A large number of companies are involved in the region's mining sector, including major companies like Rio Tinto, Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti.



Regional Challenges: Factors such as a lack of infrastructure and changes to legislation continue to have a significant impact on the performance of East Africa's mining sector. The performance of the sector is influenced by the selling price of minerals and the cost of production, and rising input costs continue to affect operating margins.



Electricity is relatively expensive in most East African countries. The mining sector has been identified by most countries in the region as a potential catalyst for economic development, and there is therefore a determined effort to attract foreign direct investment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Region Information



3. Description Of The Industry

3.1. Geographic Position

3.2. Industry Value Chain



4. Size Of The Industry



5. State Of The Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Government Involvement

6.3. Lack Of Infrastructure

6.4. Changes To Legislation

6.5. Environmental Concerns

6.6. Labour Resources

6.7. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers To Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Appendix 1



Summary Of Major Players



Company Profiles



Acacia Mining Plc

Ambatovy Minerals S.A.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd

Ariab Mining Co Ltd

Base Titanium Ltd

Bass Metals Ltd

Bisha Mining Share Company

Cradle Resources Ltd

Delgo Mining Co Ltd

East Africa Metals Inc

Edenville Energy Plc

Etablissements Gallois S.A.

Gemfields Group Ltd

Golden United Group

Goldplat Plc

Karebe Gold Mining Ltd

Kefi Minerals Plc

Kermas Ltd

Kibaran Resources Ltd

Kibo Energy Plc

Kraomita Malagasy S.A.

Krone Uganda Ltd

Lemur Holdings Ltd

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd

Managem S.A.

Minjingu Mines And Fertilizers Ltd

Nevsun Resources Ltd

Nextsource Materials Inc

Piran Resources Ltd

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd

Rockland Kenya Ltd

Stamigold Company Ltd

Strandline Resources Ltd

Tancoal Energy Ltd

Tanzaniteone Mining Ltd

Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd

Thani Stratex Resources Ltd

Tinco Investments Ltd

Volt Resources Ltd

Walkabout Resources Ltd

Williamson Diamonds Ltd

