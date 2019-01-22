Arkema Adopts Procurement Solution from Determine, Inc. at its Headquarters to Increase Purchasing Performance

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (OTCQB: DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that it has been selected by Arkema to replace its existing procurement solution.



As part of the globalization and digitalization of the company’s purchasing strategy, Arkema — the leading French specialty chemical company with offices in 50 countries — has recently deployed the integrated, modular procurement solution from Determine, Inc. The ability of Determine’s cloud-based procurement solution to integrate Arkema’s specific requirements, as well as the solution’s user-friendliness and ergonomics, were the key factors behind Arkema choosing Determine.

"Determine’s procurement solution is a flexible and efficient tool, it adapts to our business problems and to the complexity of our organization. Our users adopt the tool easily, as its user experience is like that of online commerce sites. We were able to verify it during implementation."

— Cécile Ballé, PEigaSS Project Leader , Arkema

The implementation of Determine’s procurement solution is part of a broader organizational change at Arkema, designed to improve the visibility of goods and services purchasing for the head office, enhance the value that buyers bring to their work and increase purchasing performance across this leading French chemical company.

"Thanks to this procurement solution implementation, we will be able to involve buyers more in the process and benefit from their business expertise. It represents a real enhancement of the role of buyers on our operations.”

— Cécile Ballé, PEigaSS Project Leader, Arkema

Within the framework of this organizational change, the successful collaboration between Arkema, DetermineAlliance partner Xoomworks and Determine was instrumental in completing the project in the short timeframe available.

"The Xoomworks and Determine teams were very professional and attentive. Thanks to the people and the procurement solution we are on the right track."

— Cécile Ballé, PEigaSS Project Leader, Arkema

"We are proud of the success of this procurement solution implementation project and will continue to support Arkema in their digital transformation and help increase their performance."

— Gérard Dahan, Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer , Determine, Inc.

About Arkema

A global chemical company and France’s leading chemicals producer, Arkema is building the future of the chemical industry every day. Deploying a responsible, innovation-based approach, we produce state-of-the-art specialty chemicals that provide customers with practical solutions to such challenges as climate change, access to drinking water, the future of energy, fossil fuel preservation and the need for lighter materials. With operations in close to 50 countries, some 19,800 employees and research centers in North America, France and Asia, Arkema generates pro forma annual revenue of some €8.6 billion, and holds leadership positions in all its markets with a portfolio of internationally recognized brands.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (OTCQB: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process management approach empowers users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

