SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tyme Technologies, Inc. ("Tyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TYME). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tyme.



The investigation concerns whether Tyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 18, 2019, Tyme reported results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s product candidate SM-88 in patients with end-stage pancreatic cancer. Although Tyme characterized the results as positive, stating that SM-88 “improves survival,” the trial did not include a control group, and Tyme’s announcement merely compared survival data to historical controls. On this news, Tyme’s stock price fell $1.32 per share, or 35.39%, to close at $2.41 per share on January 18, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tyme shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tyme. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.