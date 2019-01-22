Flow Cytometry Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents & Consumables, Software), End user (Academia, Research Labs, Hospitals, Clinical Labs, Pharma-Biotech), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2023 from USD 3.7 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2023.



The key factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in flow cytometers, the increasing adoption of flow cytometry in research and clinical trials, growing focus on immunology and immuno-oncology research, high incidence and prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of novel products.



The bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based technology. In 2018, the cell-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.



The reagents and consumables product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables; instruments; services; software; and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities) are expected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market in the coming years.



Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018-2023)



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2018 followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing participation of China, India, Japan, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Key Product Launches and Approvals (2015-2018)

11.3.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2015-2018)

11.3.3 Key Acquisitions (2015-2018)

11.3.4 Key Expansions (2015-2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies

12.2 Apogee Flow Systems

12.3 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.5 Biomrieux S.A.

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.7 Cytonome St

12.8 Enzo Life Sciences (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Enzo Biochem, Inc.)

12.9 Luminex

12.10 Merck KGaA

12.11 Miltenyi Biotec

12.12 Sony Biotechnology (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America)

12.13 Stratedigm

12.14 Sysmex Partec (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific



