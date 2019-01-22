Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB

/EIN News/ -- LONGWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network and professional services solutions to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, announces today that the Company's common stock has been up-listed and approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace

Roger Ponder, CEO stated, "The OTCQB is considered an "established public market" by the SEC. To be eligible for OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, and accordingly, many more broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. This will hopefully result in greater liquidity and awareness for our Company”.

Mr. Ponder added, “As we focus on building a business that delivers long term shareholder value, we believe this up-listing will enhance investor accessibility and serve as a stepping stone to meeting the listing requirements for admission to the NASDAQ or NYSE in the future”.

About Spectrum Global Solutions:

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions, ADEX Corp and TNS. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

