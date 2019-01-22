Enervee Awarded for Industry-First Utility Market Transformation Program

Winners unveiled at AESP’s 29th Annual Conference in San Antonio

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enervee has received the prestigious 2019 award for Outstanding Achievement in Residential Program Design & Implementation from the Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) for the pioneering PG&E Marketplace. The award highlights the unprecedented opportunity for regulators and utilities across the country to adopt a market-based approach to narrow the gap between technical and market potential, capturing sufficient savings to fill the gap left by efficient lighting programs and meet ambitious new energy savings and climate goals.



AESP





"Enervee’s Choice Engines® make it compelling for shoppers to make the energy-smart choice – we’ve seen this in our published research and real-world results with utility partners," said Matthias Kurwig, CEO Enervee.

"AESP’s recognition is a milestone," said Kurwig. "The PG&E Marketplace has come of age and proven its ability to empower consumers to make better one-time buying decisions, without rebates. Our platform progressed from an emerging technology trial in 2015 all the way through to claiming market-based savings beginning this year."

"The AESP Energy Awards honor companies and programs that have demonstrated leadership in moving the energy industry forward and driving users of energy toward smarter methods of consumption," said John Hargrove, AESP CEO. "These companies present exciting new approaches to energy efficiency, bringing creative thinking and problem-solving to the industry." The PG&E Marketplace was selected, because the platform:

Eliminates a major market barrier that has prevented shoppers from choosing the efficient products they aspire to (i.e., lack of market transparency with respect to product efficiency);

Influenced hundreds of thousands of retail purchases and delivered large, cost-effective demand, electricity and gas savings, without rebates;

Offers a replicable model that other utilities can follow to deliver cost-effective residential energy savings at scale;

Was a truly pioneering effort, making full use of new data, technology and behavioral science insights.

From developing new technologies to finding better ways to do things, the AESP Energy Awards was created to recognize this spirit of innovation and hard work. Enervee was honored at an awards luncheon January 21, kicking off the AESP 29th Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

About Enervee

Enervee is the world’s first software-as-a-service company to combine data science, behavioral science and digital marketing to drive consumer energy saving by transforming the way we buy. With its trademark efficiency measure – the Enervee Score® – and its presence in over 50 million households across the US and Europe, Enervee empowers the energy sector to transform its customer relationships through its suite of Consumer Choice Engines®, engaging consumers in energy-smart buying and delivering cost-effective energy savings.

Contact

Kyle Schee

kyle@enervee.com

(805) 973-7534



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.