Deputy Minister Manamela to monitor registration at the Northern Cape Institution

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mr Buti Manamela will visit the Sol Plaatjie University and the Northern Cape Urban TVET College as part of the ongoing assessment of admissions and registrations at institutions of higher learning.

The Deputy Minister will also use the opportunity to interact with Student Representatives Councils (SRCs), union members and management of the institutions.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 23 January 2019

Venue: Sol Plaatjie University Chapel Street & Bultfontein Road, Civic Centre, Kimberley.

Time: 09h00

2nd Venue: Northern Cape Urban TVET College, 37- 41 Long Street, Kimberley

Time: 11h30



