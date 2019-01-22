Committee distraught at killing of Police Officer in Port Elizabeth (PE)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, is disturbed at the continued attack and murder of members of the South African Police Service. The continued attack resulted in the killing of a 31-year-old police Constable in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

“The continuing shameless maiming of our police officers cannot continue unabated as it represents a direct attack on the rule of law. Also, the devastating effects it has on families of these officers is often untold but life-changing,” Mr Beukman said.

Similarly, the proliferation of arms which are used in such attacks remains a matter of concern for both the committee and for South Africans in general. “In order to rid our streets of crime, it is essential to remove the tools used in committing these crimes,” Mr Beukman concluded.

The committee reiterates its call for communities to work with law enforcement officials in a collaborative effort to achieve the intentions of the National Development Plan of ensuring a safe and secure country, which is a platform to create an economically growing country.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain officer.



