Dyspatch Visual Editor Empowers Users to Create and Edit Transactional and Triggered Email Content without Touching Code

Eliminates Organizational Inefficiencies and Improves Time-to-Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyspatch today launched their Visual Editor, empowering marketers, designers, and product managers to create and change transactional and triggered email content quickly and easily without editing or deploying code. The Visual Editor allows even non-technical users to create complex emails in minutes, and measure time to market in days.



/EIN News/ -- According to the recent Dyspatch report, Transactional Email: Capitalizing on Missed Opportunities, which featured a report from Forrester Research , transactional and triggered emails deliver open rates as much as 69 percent higher than regular marketing campaigns, and click-through rates as much as 165 percent higher, making them a cornerstone of the customer journey. But because transactional and triggered emails so frequently originate outside of marketing, marketers are often frustrated by the disconnect that happens regarding the need to provide relevant, timely email content. Combined with the excessive difficulty involved in creating and changing these emails, this disconnect results in brand inconsistencies, dissatisfied customers, and lost revenue, making every transactional email a missed opportunity.

“The Dyspatch Visual Editor enables users of all technical skill levels, and across the entire organization, to maintain ownership of the content blocks that power their campaigns, providing the ability to create and change email content in real-time,” said Matt Harris, co-founder and CEO, Dyspatch. “With the Dyspatch Visual Editor, we are significantly reducing both production time and cross-functional dependency for transactional emails. These are emails that continue to generate significant customer engagement rates, making them prime opportunities for encouraging repeat business, inspiring loyalty, and driving revenue. But those opportunities are too often lost due to the challenges organizations face in creating and updating these emails.”

The Dyspatch Visual Editor is a complementary offering to Dyspatch’s powerful code editors, where users who can and want to write code can create both blocks and templates that include complex, dynamic content. The Dyspatch Visual Editor allows those content blocks to then be used by multiple teams, departments, and business units to create and update impactful emails in minutes, accelerating time-to-market while allowing for greater relevance for both B2B and B2C audiences. These reusable content blocks also help ensure organization-wide consistency in branding and legal compliance.

Each team member with a stake in transactional and triggered email maintains ownership of the content blocks that power their campaigns, and for which they are accountable. The Dyspatch Visual Editor allows:

Marketing teams to control brand elements including logos, headers, copy, and color palettes, in addition to revenue-generating content, such as cross-sell and upsell offers.

Product teams to own CTAs, product information, and data elements, ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

Legal teams to own legal content, such as unsubscribe footers, to maintain compliance across the organization.

Engineering to own the code that powers it all, secure in the knowledge that only users with the right permissions have access to write or edit code.

