Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2015-2019 & 2026 by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures.

The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.



The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years.

Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors



Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market

Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice

Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market

New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues

Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market

Challenges



Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges

Scope of the Report

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

Based on circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs).

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the second largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The cell free DNA (cfDNA) is the third largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product

The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits and Consumables.

The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application

The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application

On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecasting period.

Treatment monitoring captured second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2018, being followed by the early cancer screening application.

Recurrence monitoring captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User

In 2018, Reference laboratories captured largest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2018, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type

Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.

The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecasting period.

Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis

North America accounted for largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

In North America, United States accounted for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

In Europe, Germany and France are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Asia pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market for liquid biopsy during the forecasting period.

In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Latin America is the fourth largest market for liquid biopsy, being followed by Middle East & Africa.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2026)



1. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

2. Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

3. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

4. Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

5. Other Circulating Biomarkers

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2026)

1. Kits and Consumables

2. Instruments

3. Services

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2026)

1. Oncology Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Leukaemia

Others

2. Non-Cancer Application

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2026)

1. Therapy Selection

2. Treatment Monitoring

3. Early Cancer Screening

4. Recurrence Monitoring

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2026)

1. Reference Laboratories

2. Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

3. Academic and Research Centers

4. Other End Users

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2026)

1. Blood Sample

2. Urine Sample

3. Other Fluids Sample

Liquid Biopsy Market - Company Profiles

1. Personal Genome Diagnostics

2. Guardant Health, Inc.

3. Pathway Genomics

4. RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

5. Trovagene, Inc

6. Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

7. Biocept, Inc.

8. ANGLE plc

9. MDxHealth

10. Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

11. Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

12. Foundation Medicine, Inc

13. Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

14. Genomic Health

15. Myriad Genetics, Inc

16. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

17. QIAGEN NV

18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

19. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

20. GRAIL

