Slalom Denver promotes Binh Diep to General Manager

Diep’s vision for Slalom Denver is to become the most impactful company in Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom , the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has promoted Binh Diep to serve as Slalom Denver's General Manager, effective January 1, 2019. Binh will be taking over for Brian Turner who has been promoted to General Manager, Southwest region.

Binh Diep





/EIN News/ -- "Binh authentically lives our values, has delivered incredible results and growth across multiple parts of our business, and has actively challenged us all to be better,” said Turner. “While the key to the role remains to support, challenge, and grow our people and to deliver for our clients, the complexity and scale of our business requires someone who can also connect the different teams within our business toward our common strategy. I’m excited to see where Binh’s balanced leadership and vision take us all.”

Diep joined Slalom in 2015 as Managing Director with 20 years of experience driving innovation in business and technology. He led Slalom Denver’s customer and technology business which nearly tripled in size and impact under his leadership.



"My vision is to become the most impactful company in Colorado by connecting every person in Colorado with the work that we do,” said Diep. “We all have a responsibility to create something better for our community, and in turn the world at large. I believe with the talent and passion of our 300+ people in Denver focused on our customers, people, community, and innovation—backed by the scale of a 6,000-person company—we can accelerate the pace of change for the better. I’m passionate about partnering with our clients to reach their goals while fostering an inclusive and impactful work culture.”

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 27 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by seven regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 6,000 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3278d5fd-e027-4428-a82c-f31215934461



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.