Rosetta Stone Unveils New and Improved iPhone App that Transforms Language Learning

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced the release of its new iPhone app, which leverages augmented reality and machine learning to immerse language learners in 30 languages. The new app expands Rosetta Stone’s immersion-based learning method, Dynamic Immersion®, to simulate a real-life immersive experience by surrounding the learner with new words, phrases and voices of native speakers. With this launch, Rosetta Stone is the first language learning app to use object recognition technology to help users obtain new vocabulary, grammar, and speaking skills with objects in their everyday lives.

“I believe the new Rosetta Stone iPhone app is the best language learning app on the market today. It leverages our Dynamic Immersion® approach to learning, which is a rigorous pedagogy that is more effective than game-based apps. This app is light years beyond the CDs people mistakenly believe we still sell. I’m incredibly proud of our team of software developers behind this product -- their use of augmented reality and machine learning creates an incredibly rewarding learning experience for our customers. Our iOS mobile app brings language immersion to the next level with technologies that are only now widely available to consumers through mobile phones,” said Matt Hulett, President, Language at Rosetta Stone.

The new Rosetta Stone iPhone app includes:

Seek & Speak -- Using object-recognition technology that leverages augmented reality, Seek & Speak turns everyday objects into conversation practice with scavenger hunt-style challenges. Seek & Speak enables users to point their phone’s camera at an object and receive a translation in their language of choice, and then practice conversation using the newly obtained vocabulary with Rosetta Stone’s proprietary speech recognition engine, TrueAccent®. The feature is now in beta for English, French, Spanish, Italian and German and will expand to include more scavenger hunt challenges and languages throughout 2019.

Embedded Translations -- In response to user feedback, Rosetta Stone has launched embedded translations. At any point in the immersive experience, customers seeking clarity on vocabulary in the immersive experience can “long-press” on a word to reveal its translation. Embedded translations are now available in English, French, Spanish, Italian and German, and will expand to more languages throughout 2019.

Phrasebook -- The latest version of Rosetta Stone’s Phrasebook teaches language learners how to say useful phrases, with over 164 phrases across 8 categories. Perfect for travelers, Phrasebook features native speakers saying everyday phrases that are useful in common situations, such as meeting people, dining out, and staying in a hotel. Phrasebook works offline, so users don’t need an international data plan to speak confidently while traveling abroad.

TruAccent® Speech Recognition Engine -- The new iPhone app features the latest version of Rosetta Stone’s patented speech recognition technology, TruAccent®, which uses machine learning to help customers improve their pronunciation while learning any of Rosetta Stone’s 30 languages. The new version ensures users match their language’s accent more accurately than ever before. Rather than using simple pattern recognition like licensed speech engines in other language learning apps, TruAccent® uses thousands of hours of recorded speech data to train its proprietary statistical models on sound patterns and grammar found in natural language. These models use machine learning to continuously train and improve TruAccent® over time.

