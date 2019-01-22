Baldwin School District Ignites Learning With Skykit Digital Signage

Skykit supports consistent communication to every level in the district and enhances instruction in classrooms

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agosto Inc. , a tier 1 Premier Google Cloud Partner and developer of Skykit , a born-in-the-cloud, Chrome-based digital signage content management system ( CMS ), announced today that the Baldwin Union Free School District (UFSD) has implemented Skykit at every building in its district.



Baldwin UFSD was looking for a platform that would allow the creation and sharing of content from remote locations, such as from the district office to the schools, and could manage content scheduling. Skykit lets users distribute content to any screen in the district using a powerful browser-based CMS built on Google Cloud Platform . Users can control, collaborate, and share content to any number of displays from Google Drive . All that’s required is Skykit, a screen, a Chrome Player and the content. There is no maintenance and nothing to install.

“Skykit was the best solution for Baldwin School District for several reasons,” stated Anthony Mignella, Assistant Superintendent at Baldwin UFSD. “It’s managed by Skykit and updated in the cloud, which lets our IT department focus on other concerns. In addition, it’s ridiculously easy to use, with little to no learning curve for users.”

Since implementing Skykit digital signage CMS, Baldwin UFSD has a simple, intuitive tool that allows different users to communicate consistent messages to staff, students, and the community. Administrators can easily create content using familiar applications and display it in hallways, entryways, auditoriums, the cafeteria, and teachers’ lounges. Users can upload images, PDFs, videos and more, and can post updates from any device—even cell phones—to share content.

“ Schools are especially concerned with finding affordable technologies that will serve long-term goals, from the district level down to each individual classroom,” said Irfan Khan , founder and CEO of Agosto. “Skykit will grow with Baldwin School District, and online support is included in the annual cost making it a sound investment both practically and financially.”

A case study about Baldwin UFSD can be seen here . Skykit was recently awarded the Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA) 2018 Tekne Award in the software category.

About Skykit

Skykit is a born-in-the-cloud digital signage software platform designed for infinite scalability. Easy to manage through a browser on any device, users can control, collaborate, and update content in real-time on any number of displays, anywhere in the world. Skykit has seamless integration with Google Drive and Apps, and lets users create content in the applications they already know and love. Skykit was launched in 2016 by Agosto. To learn more, visit www.skykit.com . Follow: Twitter | Google+ | Blog .

About Agosto

Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors, providing technical solutions, change management and training, custom development, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and product development. Agosto is one of the largest Cloud Platform Partners globally and was named Google Global Partner of the Year for Cloud in 2013. The company has been included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Agosto’s clients include 1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com . Follow Agosto: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn .

About Baldwin UFSD

The Baldwin Union Free School District (UFSD) is an award winning K-12 public school district located on Long Island in Baldwin, NY. With a total enrollment of approximately 5500, the district consists of eight schools: Baldwin Senior High School, Baldwin High School at Shubert, Baldwin Middle School, and the five elementary schools, Brookside, Lenox, Meadow, Plaza, and Steel. The district has received recognition for its innovative and rigorous academic programs, numerous partnerships, and redesigned classrooms, and prides itself on helping students become college-, career-, and life-ready. Some of the district’s offerings comprise school-to-career programs, such as the Academic Academies, a community college partnership, AP courses, as well as nationally recognized arts and athletics. Recent accolades include: 2018 Girls’ Basketball Team New York State (NYS) Federation Champions (#5 Nationally), National School of Character, Winner of the NYS Pick a Reading Partner (PARP) Program, and Best Community on Long Island for Music Education. The district’s graduation rate is currently 95%. Baldwin UFSD embraces its diverse community and lives by its slogan, “We are innovative. We are inclusive. We are involved. We are Baldwin.” For more information, visit www.baldwinschools.org or connect with us on Facebook (BaldwinSchools), Twitter (BaldwinUFSD), and Instagram (Baldwin_Schools).

The case study is available as a PDF here: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf8c4c04-a873-454c-92af-1eaa7b4f17d4

It is also available online here: https://skykit.com/case-study/baldwin-schools/



