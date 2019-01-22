TechSmith Uses Revulytics Usage Intelligence and In-App Messaging to Gain Deeper Insight into Customers and Increase Sales

Software usage analytics helps TechSmith grow Snagit and Camtasia revenue through trial conversions, upgrades, renewals, and cross-selling

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revulytics, Inc. , a leading provider of software usage analytics for on-premise software, today announced that TechSmith Corporation, a software company developing screen capture, screencasting and video editing software, has chosen Revulytics ® Usage Intelligence to help its customers get more value from its Snagit and Camtasia software.



/EIN News/ -- TechSmith helps millions of users create high-impact videos and images, in fields ranging from marketing and training to higher education. The company needed a more effective way to drive trial conversions, upgrades, site license renewals, and cross-sales – but lacked the customer data to do so. Helping users get more value from their software is a goal shared by TechSmith’s product teams, product marketers, content management specialists and developers. Understanding how customers actually work with their products is central to their success.

“We know shipping features is only half our job – the other half is to help users connect with the value those features deliver. If users can’t find that value or fail to take advantage of it, we’ve failed,” said Daniel Foster, strategy lead, TechSmith Corporation. “We build and ship all these features, but don’t know who’s using them and how often – do we invest to improve them or pull some features to keep the user’s experience manageable. Now, with Revulytics’ anonymous usage analytics we understand users’ paths through the software, and discover the sequences of tasks they tend to perform together. Revulytics helps us drive a coordinated effort on the customer’s behalf.”

TechSmith regularly surveyed and met with its customers, but wanted more robust and comprehensive insight into product usage. Initially TechSmith built its own data collection system for its flagship products Snagit and Camtasia, but that system did not contain reporting or analytics, frustrating product teams and the technical professionals tasked with operating and maintaining it.

TechSmith chose Revulytics Usage Intelligence, a comprehensive and easy-to-integrate product usage analytics and in-application messaging platform. Benefits across the organization include:

Improved Product Roadmaps – Revulytics analytics answers key questions for shaping TechSmith’s product roadmaps. For example, Snagit has long been the industry’s leading solution for screen image capture and editing, but TechSmith had recently added video recording capabilities. Although there had been skepticism about the value to video functionality to customers, Revulytics analytics proved that a significant and growing number of customers were using the video features.

Improving User Experience and Workflows – TechSmith has grown increasingly sophisticated using analytics to improve user experience. It has started to categorize products and features based on expected frequency of usage. Now it can give wide exposure in the product UI and in-product messaging to broad, daily use features while exposing more niche or occasional-use features to the right users at the right time.

Improved Email and Advertising Campaigns – Revulytics in-app messaging supports TechSmith’s overall marketing strategy, and helps it improve emails and advertising. With Revulytics’ data, TechSmith can identify usage patterns among trial users, and focus emails on high-value features. Additionally the marketing team uses Revulytics analytics data to deliver better advertising at the top of the funnel, or target remarketing to trial users who return to its website.

Turned Trial Users into Paying Customers – Many new TechSmith users start with a 30-day free trial, so increasing conversions is critical. Knowing how users first enter and explore each product and comparing the behavior of those who convert to those who do not, TechSmith can target specific in-app messages to introduce important functionality that results in more paying customers. The result includes more users discovering compelling value before their trials expire.

“Getting insight into the features and use cases that customers value most, can drive more informed and data-driven prioritization, roadmap decisions and resource allocation, which in turn helps product managers address customers’ problems and build applications that provide real value,” said Keith Fenech, vice president, software analytics, Revulytics. “TechSmith is a great example of an organization leveraging the power of software usage analytics data to answer the questions needed to build better products and drive adoption.”

About Revulytics

Revulytics offers cloud-based software usage analytics that give software producers deep visibility into how their products are being used and misused, providing them with actionable intelligence to generate revenue, optimize product development, and make data-driven decisions across their business. Its compliance analytics solution and turnkey services are used by leading software vendors to increase license revenue and globally reduce software piracy. Its software usage analytics solution provides valuable insight into product usage and environments, enabling product managers and developers to build better products. Revulytics software usage analytics has supported customer compliance programs generating more than $2.1 billion in new license revenue since 2010.

Revulytics is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., USA and serves customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.revulytics.com , follow us on Twitter ( @revulytics ), or subscribe to our blog .

Media Contact:

Michael Goff

Revulytics, Inc.

781.398.3451

mgoff@revulytics.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.