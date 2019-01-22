The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders in South Africa, 2018 Report with Profiles of 39 Major Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the television and radio broadcasting industry in South Africa and the local manufacture of decoders and other broadcasting equipment. It examines the state of the industry, major players, corporate action up to November 2018 and comprehensive updates on industry regulations and investigations into the SABC.



The total revenue of the television industry in South Africa increased by 3.6% to R32.2bn year-on-year in 2017, while radio revenue increased by 2.2% to R4.3bn for the same period. The sector is undermined by sustainability concerns and numerous issues at the South African Broadcasting Corporation. The long-delayed digital migration process appears to back on track with final analogue switch-off in 2020.



The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders: On-demand audio and video online streaming services are causing significant disruption in the broadcasting sector globally and will offer serious competition to South African broadcasters in the near future. Local broadcasters are planning or implementing new business models to integrate their offerings with digital platforms.



Industry Disruption: While television and radio revenues continue to grow, streaming services such as DStv's Showmax, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Cell C's Black are disrupting traditional broadcasting. The dramatic digital revolution sweeping video entertainment is affecting community TV stations, free-to-air and public broadcasters and subscription TV services, and traditional television and pay-TV are facing a threat of survival.



The radio sector is faced with an increase in audio content created for online delivery and via mobile phones and an increase in non-traditional players entering the market.



Report Coverage:



It includes comprehensive profiles of 39 companies including major players SABC and MultiChoice, and smaller companies such as Kwes TV Channels, which has applied for a free-to-air licence and plans to operate five channels. Profiled decoder manufacturers include Yekani Manufacturing, CZ Electronics, Microtronix South Africa, Leratadima Tellumat Manufacturing and RC and C Manufacturing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry

3.1. Television

3.2. Radio

3.3. Manufacture Of Digital Decoders



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions: Sabc

4.1.2. Corporate Actions: General

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Current Regulatory Initiatives

5.2. Migration To Digital Terrestrial Television And Manufacture Of Set-Top Boxes

5.3. Sabc Investigations

5.4. Economic Environment

5.5. Labour

5.6. Environmental Issues



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers To Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Summary Of Major Players



Broadcasting - Television



Broadcasting - Radio



Manufacture Of Television And Radio Receivers, Sound Or Video Recording Or Reproducing Apparatus And Associated Goods - Digital Decoders



Company Profiles - Broadcasting (Television)

Bold Moves 852

Cape Town Community Tv Collective

E Sat TV (Pty) Ltd

E TV (Pty) Ltd

Kwese Channels (Pty) Ltd

Multichoice South Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd

On Digital Media (Pty) Ltd

Platco Digital (Pty) Ltd

South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd

Soweto Community Television

Supersport International (Pty) Ltd

TBN Broadcasting In Africa

Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd

Trinity Faith Investments

Company Profiles - Broadcasting (Radio)

Cape Town Radio (Pty) Ltd

CCFM Trust

Central Media Group (Pty) Ltd

Classic FM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jacaranda FM (Pty) Ltd

Kagiso Media (Pty) Ltd

Kasie FM

Kaya FM (Pty) Ltd

Mkhondo Community Radio

Muslim Broadcasting Corporation Trust

Primedia (Pty) Ltd

Radio Heart 104 9 (Pty) Ltd

Radio Igagasi 99 5 (Pty) Ltd

Radio Tygerberg 104FM

Radio Zibonele

South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd

Soweto Media Resource Centre

Thetha Fm Broadcasting Foundation

Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd

Umoya Communications (Pty) Ltd

Yired (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Manufacture Of Television And Radio Receivers, Sound Or Video Recording Or Reproducing Apparatus And Associated Goods (Digital Decoders)



Cz Electronics Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Digital Vision Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Leratadima Tellumat Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Microtronix South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Rc And C Manufacturing Company (Pty) Ltd

Yekani Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

