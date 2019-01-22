The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders in South Africa, 2018 Report with Profiles of 39 Major Players
This report focuses on the television and radio broadcasting industry in South Africa and the local manufacture of decoders and other broadcasting equipment. It examines the state of the industry, major players, corporate action up to November 2018 and comprehensive updates on industry regulations and investigations into the SABC.
The total revenue of the television industry in South Africa increased by 3.6% to R32.2bn year-on-year in 2017, while radio revenue increased by 2.2% to R4.3bn for the same period. The sector is undermined by sustainability concerns and numerous issues at the South African Broadcasting Corporation. The long-delayed digital migration process appears to back on track with final analogue switch-off in 2020.
The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders: On-demand audio and video online streaming services are causing significant disruption in the broadcasting sector globally and will offer serious competition to South African broadcasters in the near future. Local broadcasters are planning or implementing new business models to integrate their offerings with digital platforms.
Industry Disruption: While television and radio revenues continue to grow, streaming services such as DStv's Showmax, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Cell C's Black are disrupting traditional broadcasting. The dramatic digital revolution sweeping video entertainment is affecting community TV stations, free-to-air and public broadcasters and subscription TV services, and traditional television and pay-TV are facing a threat of survival.
The radio sector is faced with an increase in audio content created for online delivery and via mobile phones and an increase in non-traditional players entering the market.
It includes comprehensive profiles of 39 companies including major players SABC and MultiChoice, and smaller companies such as Kwes TV Channels, which has applied for a free-to-air licence and plans to operate five channels. Profiled decoder manufacturers include Yekani Manufacturing, CZ Electronics, Microtronix South Africa, Leratadima Tellumat Manufacturing and RC and C Manufacturing.
Summary Of Major Players
Broadcasting - Television
Broadcasting - Radio
Manufacture Of Television And Radio Receivers, Sound Or Video Recording Or Reproducing Apparatus And Associated Goods - Digital Decoders
- Company Profiles - Broadcasting (Television)
- Bold Moves 852
- Cape Town Community Tv Collective
- E Sat TV (Pty) Ltd
- E TV (Pty) Ltd
- Kwese Channels (Pty) Ltd
- Multichoice South Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- On Digital Media (Pty) Ltd
- Platco Digital (Pty) Ltd
- South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd
- Soweto Community Television
- Supersport International (Pty) Ltd
- TBN Broadcasting In Africa
- Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd
- Trinity Faith Investments
- Company Profiles - Broadcasting (Radio)
- Cape Town Radio (Pty) Ltd
- CCFM Trust
- Central Media Group (Pty) Ltd
- Classic FM South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Jacaranda FM (Pty) Ltd
- Kagiso Media (Pty) Ltd
- Kasie FM
- Kaya FM (Pty) Ltd
- Mkhondo Community Radio
- Muslim Broadcasting Corporation Trust
- Primedia (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Heart 104 9 (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Igagasi 99 5 (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Tygerberg 104FM
- Radio Zibonele
- South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd
- Soweto Media Resource Centre
- Thetha Fm Broadcasting Foundation
- Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd
- Umoya Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Yired (Pty) Ltd
Company Profiles - Manufacture Of Television And Radio Receivers, Sound Or Video Recording Or Reproducing Apparatus And Associated Goods (Digital Decoders)
- Cz Electronics Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Digital Vision Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Leratadima Tellumat Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Microtronix South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rc And C Manufacturing Company (Pty) Ltd
- Yekani Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
