Advantis Corp. Set for Major Expansion in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, CA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) CEO, Darren Cherry, recently took a moment to reflect on Advantis’ 2018 progress, and provided a look ahead into what 2019 has in store. Cherry related that the record growth of 2018 has set the stage for a “massive expansion in 2019.”



Advantis grew its overall revenue by almost a hundred percent in 2018; the first three quarters of last year are independently a 36% increase over 2017 full-year revenue. Cherry says that Q4 revenue will reveal that Advantis almost doubled its revenue last year. “I am so proud of my team and the work that we do,” Cherry reflected. “We have significantly expanded our client base and developed significant relationships that will help propel us to the next level. The time and resources spent on developing key products last year that are soon to be rolled out will super-charge our growth in 2019. Q4 was our largest revenue quarter yet, and we continue to see ongoing quarter over quarter growth.” The company had a 21% revenue increase in the first quarter, a 30% increase in the second quarter, and 10% decrease in the third quarter of last year. Cherry says that the last quarter of the year will be a significant revenue increase, due to a number of factors. “Some revenue expected in Q3 that was expected to keep us on track for our 20% quarter over quarter growth was received in Q4. Our expenses were a bit high in Q3 also, due to booking major supply orders in those months. We also just began packaging edibles last quarter, so we’ll see some of that along with our usual Amster-Can revenue growth in our final numbers of the year.” After starting the year with two consecutive quarters of profit, Cherry says that he sees it possible that the company may have turned a profit for the year. He intimated that, “depending on how items are booked in the last quarter, I think we may be able to say, when the accountants are done, that we may have just witnessed Advantis’ first profitable year.”

Cherry says that 2019 will be the year that Advantis significantly expands its brand name in the marketplace. “The relationships we have built lead to new synergies, new product development, and ultimately new revenue streams,” Cherry explained. “The Pet Division is already negotiating with major chains for national distribution. Advantis is also in negotiations with major distributors to launch its sublingual strips nationally, along with distribution agreements for the new edible line of Advantis products. Our Amster-Can clients continue to refer us new business and increase their orders.” Cherry said the company has just begun building upon these relationships, and they continue to grow. He continued, “Last year, we saw Oregon expand and request a larger, more efficient canning machine; we’ve established amazing partnerships to develop our proprietary and private-label product lines; we’ve been working with our Nevada partner to ramp up production; and we just began packaging and making our own edibles, with our partners’ help. This year, efforts will come to fruition with all we were working on last year.”

Cherry concluded by adding that he expects the upward revenue trajectory to continue for the foreseeable future. “Revenue will continue to increase quarter over quarter,” he said. “We will continue to find success as these new products roll out, and maintain our laser-focus on what generates revenue. We will continue to expand our Amster-Can client base and revenue, while finding new ways to penetrate the marketplace. We are still on track to become an SEC fully-reporting company this year. And we will continue to develop new, scalable products and potential revenue streams as this industry evolves. I am very excited with what 2019 has in store.”

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

For further information, contact: Media Relations Contact Name: Woo Kim, Director Organization: Advantis Corporation Phone: 949-354-3585 Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92660 E-mail: info@advantiscorp.com



