Producing Supreme Cannabis At Scale -- CFN Media

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article discussing The Supreme Cannabis Co. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1). Supreme is a licensed producer with an obsession with quality. Through its 7ACRES subsidiary , the company operates one of the most successful premium cannabis brands in the market with over 300,000 sq. ft. of grow space and rapidly growing revenue. Investors may want to take a closer look at the stock as it scales up in 2019 and beyond.



Canada’s cannabis industry is projected to reach C$22.6 billion over the coming years, according to Deloitte analysts, driven by the legalization of recreational cannabis last year. While many licensed producers are ramping up capacity, investors may want to shift their focus to the handful of companies that are doubling down on product quality. These companies could evolve into tomorrow’s leading recreational and medical brands.

Premium Producer

Many licensed producers are focused on ramping up production amid the chronic supply shortage following recreational legalization last year. Canopy Growth Corp. and other multi-billion dollar companies may be leading the way in gross square footage and kilograms per year, but some companies have been focusing on differentiating themselves in the crowded market with premium products.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s move to acquire Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation for $175 million in stock underscores the trend toward quality. As one of the first ten licensed producers in the market, Whistler has developed one of the most recognizable regional cannabis brands, built on quality, award-winning organic certified bud. The company’s products regularly sell for 50 percent more than average in medical and recreational markets.

Supreme Cannabis is similarly focused on high-quality, premium cannabis products. Last year, the company’s 7ACRES brand was named Brand of the Year at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, while provincial supply agreements regularly list its products in the highest brand category available to recreational consumers. The company’s 440,000 sq. ft. facility in Ontario makes it one of the only premium providers operating at scale in the market.

Gaining Notoriety

Supreme Cannabis has made significant progress in growing shareholder value. In its first year, the company was one of the best revenue performers among any licensed producer and it generated the eighth highest revenue among licensed producers last quarter. The launch of Khalifa Kush products , Medigrow export channels, and other initiatives in 2019 should continue this growth and put the company on investors’ radar.

At the same time, the company recently announced conditional approval to uplist from the TSX Venture exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). To put the move in perspective for U.S. investors, the uplisting is similar to a move from the OTC Markets to the NYSE or NASDAQ, where there is significantly more investor interest and liquidity. This liquidity could help close any valuation discount that exists between the company and industry.

“Graduating to the TSX will broaden our investment appeal and leave us well positioned to execute on our strategic imperatives for 2019, which is why we're pleased to add this milestone to our list of accomplishments for the year,” said Supreme Cannabis CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal. “Looking forward, we are eager to build on these accomplishments and make significant advancements by cementing 7ACRES as a leading premium flower brand.”

Looking Ahead

The Supreme Cannabis Co. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) represents a compelling opportunity in the nascent cannabis industry. With its focus on quality, the company’s 7ACRES brand has set itself apart from the competition. At the same time, the company has managed to scale its premium flower business while maintaining its high margins and premium brand reputation. Investors may want to keep an eye on the stock moving into the new year.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.supreme.ca .

Please follow the link to read the full article: https://www.cannabisfn.com/producing-supreme-cannabis-at-scale/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Since 2013, private and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada have relied on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on http://www.cannabisfn.com (the ‘Site’) is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

Flane@cannabisfn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.