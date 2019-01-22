Phunware Selected for Inaugural IBM Blockchain Accelerator program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced that it is one of the 10 companies selected by IBM (NYSE: IBM) for its new IBM Blockchain Accelerator. Part of the Columbia-IBM Center for Blockchain and Data Transparency, the accelerator is designed to provide enterprise companies with access to the assets, knowledge and support they need to build sustainable blockchain businesses and enterprise-grade blockchain networks.



The IBM Blockchain Accelerator is an invite-only program requiring nominations from investors, customers and IBM representatives and is focused on collaborating with established, high-growth companies to develop category-defining enterprise blockchain networks.

“We’re thrilled to have been chosen for the IBM Blockchain Accelerator and believe that mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency will happen as the result of collaborations with technology leaders such as IBM,” said Phunware’s Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder. “The future of blockchain rests in real companies with real experience launching compliant cryptocurrencies that complement real business models.”

Phunware recently launched PhunCoin, its innovative security token designed to reimagine enterprise loyalty programs and promote data transparency. Phunware intends to use PhunCoin to transform the relationship between brands and consumers by providing individuals the opportunity to earn PhunCoin in return for their engagement, while also providing companies the opportunity to build a more transparent, authentic and engaged relationship with their audiences.

Phunware Inc. is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty and rewards (PhunCoin), and analytics as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

