ePlus Acquires SLAIT Consulting, a Mid-Atlantic IT Services Provider

Extends ePlus’ Geographic Reach and Enhances Security, Data Center, and Cloud Practices with Additional Consultative Services

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) today announced that its subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc. has acquired SLAIT Consulting, LLC (“SLAIT”). SLAIT is an IT consulting and solutions provider with a focus on security advisory and managed services, managed help desk, specialized IT, staffing, and data center solutions. The acquisition solidifies ePlus’ footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, adding SLAIT’s headquarters in Virginia Beach, VA and locations in Richmond, VA, and Charlotte, NC and extends ePlus’ security consulting and managed services capabilities. Specifically, SLAIT brings ePlus additional consultative services in the area of GRC (governance, risk management, and compliance), bespoke help desk and managed services solutions, as well as a number of relationships with fast-growing emerging vendors and related sales and engineering capabilities.



“Adding the talented SLAIT team enables ePlus to build regional strength in key markets and allows us to extend our customer base, particularly in the higher education and state/local government space,” stated Mark P. Marron, CEO of ePlus. “The acquisition supports our overall growth objectives and complements our existing expertise and national practices focused on IT security and hybrid cloud. Further, SLAIT’s consultative engagement approach is backed by a strong professional and managed services portfolio, including a robust staffing practice and builds upon our services-led methodology to empower customers to drive IT-fueled innovation and better business outcomes.”

“For more than three decades, SLAIT has earned an excellent reputation and deep customer relationships, which are in alignment with ePlus’ culture and customer-centric approach,” said Casey Robinson, CEO of SLAIT Consulting. “We look forward to combining the synergistic benefits of both companies. Working together, we will continue to help organizations architect, design, deploy, and manage leading IT solutions required by today’s most sophisticated customers.”

The acquisition of SLAIT closed on January 18, 2019. Terms were not disclosed.

About SLAIT Consulting

SLAIT Consulting is an information technology company that specializes in cyber-security and data center solutions. It holds top partner status and certifications with leading technology organizations, helping businesses, government, and educational institutions develop comprehensive plans to build and maintain their IT infrastructure. SLAIT is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA with regional offices in Richmond, VA, Greenbelt, MD, and Charlotte, NC. For additional information, visit www.slaitconsulting.com .

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com .

Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus . ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, our ability to successfully perform due diligence of, consummate and integrate acquisitions; adapting to meet changes in markets and competitive developments; performing professional and managed services competently; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations;; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Contact:

Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP

ePlus inc.

kparkhurst@eplus.com

703-984-8150

