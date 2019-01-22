Amalgam Insights: 2019 Shaping Up as “Turbulent” Year for Technology Budgets, With Cost Controls Taking Center Stage

Technology Expense Management, analyst firm says, can help companies adopt a “more careful approach…and a cost-efficient working environment.”

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from industry analysts Amalgam Insights warns that this year will represent what it calls a “change for companies that have managed digital transformation & technology investment in bull markets” of the previous several years. But it says several sectors within the technology expense management (TEM) environment remain posted for significant growth, with the telecommunications industry leading the way, with a projected 15-20 percent spending increase.



/EIN News/ -- Amalgam Insights chief analyst Hyoun Park authored the new report, saying the enterprise mobile sector spend will be a key driver. He says spending in this area should increase by as much as 15 percent in 2019, driven by what he calls “the incessant demand for mobile data from apps, video, music, and other persistent and constantly updating workloads.”

He also predicts that Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google Cloud Platform will continue to rake in more revenue, with an estimated run rate of $30 billion this year; he projects that amount could easily hit $50 billion in 2020.

Other predictions from the new Amalgam Insights report:

Software as a Service (SaaS) will be a $75 billion market by next year;

The Internet of Things (IoT) market will continue to be in flux, due to its complexity, with companies challenged to monetize the two billion non-cellular Internet of Things devices to be created for industrial, commercial, and enterprise; and

Most importantly, the technology expense market will double to more than two billion dollars over the coming year.

“Over half of enterprises do not have basic technology spend practices in place,” Park says. “The most frequent mistake these companies make is assuming that they've assigned a person to processing telecom invoices, so those people know how to manage and optimize telecom bills and contracts, which is usually not true.”

The full Amalgam Insights report is available for download at: https://amalgaminsights.com/product/analyst-insight-7-key-technology-expense-management-predictions-for-2019

